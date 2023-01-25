St. Landry Parish Schools in better financial position, still has areas for improvement

St. Landry Parish School officials have been told that the District is improving its financial position and has reduced the number of potential compliance issues, according to findings contained in an annual audit report presented to a financial committee recently.

Casey Ardoin, who represented the auditing firm of Kolder, Slaven & Company at the committee meeting, assigned an A- or B+ when asked by a reporter to grade the audit performed for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Ardoin said the District has continued to build financial stability.

The audit indicates the school system finished the fiscal year with $74.64 million in total assets from all funding sources. Total liabilities amounted $37.87 million by the end of the budgetary year, according to the audit findings which were approved by committee vote.

The District received $1.5 million more than the previous budgetary year in total assets from all funding sources, Ardoin said.

Which areas need improvement?

Ardoin noted however that the audit found two areas of concern, compared to five issues that were discovered when the June 2021 audit was completed.

Ardoin added that he believes the accounting issues are not significant enough to affect the overall internal risks and controls for the District.

The audit pointed out that the District has still failed to provide sufficient oversight over school activity accounts.

Additionally the audit explained that the District was non-compliant according to state law regarding the Head Start program and Elementary and Secondary School Relief funding.

“Total revenues in the ESSER III funds failed to meet budgeted revenues by 32 percent or $2.21 million, while spending in the Head Start program exceeded budgeted expenditures by 11.41 percent or $1.06 million,” the audit stated.

Finance Director Shaun Grantham wrote in response to the non-compliance audit citation for the Head Start and ESSER funding that the District will implement policies that ensure that actual activity for those funds will be compared periodically to budgeted amounts and that the necessary budget amendments would be reviewed.

Establishing internal controls over school activity funding has been a habitual citation in several previous audit findings, but in an interview after the committee meeting, Grantham said steps are being taken to improve the accounting procedures at 37 school sites.

According to the audit, none of the schools in the District showed negative school account fund balances during the fiscal year.

Grantham, who became finance director in July, said that the operating budget for the district indicated a $149,431 deficit for the fiscal year.

Grantham and Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said in previous interviews, that they were hopeful that the general fund would reflect a surplus.

However Grantham said during a Monday night interview that the District did not receive some of the expected general fund revenues until July and afterward.

Those revenues were not recorded in time to be reflected in the audit.

District wasn't charging enough for lunch

Finance Committee member Tiffany Nolan questioned Jenkins and Ardoin about the $194,000 that the District was required to repay to the Louisiana Department of Education Child Nutrition program for undercharging students for school lunches and breakfasts.

The matter of repaying the money Jenkins and Ardoin said was mentioned in the 2021 audit and occurred when the District was notified by state auditors that students had not been charged enough to eat at school during that budgetary year.

The District and state officials eventually negotiated one payment down to $86,000.

However another audit review indicated the District was required to repay another $41,000 to the state to settle the repayment matter, said Jenkins. That repayment was also made to the state, Jenkins added.

“All of this occurred in the fall of 2021,” Jenkins said.

Nolan questioned whether another audit should be done but Ardoin said that a separate audit regarding underpaying the state by the District for the lunch program, was initiated in conjunction with state auditors and the matter has been reconciled.