ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: 4-year-old shot in DC, walked to hospital

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a preschooler walked into a D.C. hospital Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for reports of a walk-in victim. DC police said a four-year-old girl was shot. She was found conscious and breathing, according to police. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast

D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man was shot early this morning in Central Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 400 Block of East Baltimore Street at approximately 1:30 am to investigate the report of a shooting. At the location, police were sent to the second floor of the building where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Central District Detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A robbery and assault occurred in the Northeast section of the city last Saturday afternoon, and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects. The victim was approached by the suspects at 4:44 pm at the 2200 Block of East Capitol Street. The suspects assaulted the victim. The victim’s property was then taken before the suspects left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An arrest has been made by detectives from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division in connection with an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday at the 5200 block of 3rd Street in the Northeast section. The suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual activity at about 8:47 am. 33-year-old Johnnie Enrique Ramos of D.C. was arrested and charged with enticing a child yesterday. The post Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police

Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlnow.com

Pentagon City theft suspect was out on bond after alleged BB gun shooting in Rosslyn

A 32-year-old man is in jail after being arrested for a second time in less than a month. Necho Taylor, a D.C. resident, was initially arrested the night of Friday, Dec. 23, after he allegedly shot a woman with a BB gun while riding an escalator at the Rosslyn Metro station. Taylor was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police outside of the Clarendon Metro station, after attempting to flee from officers, and the gun was found in his coat, according to an arrest report.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Shooting suspect mistakenly released

An Alexandria resident was mistakenly released from a jail in Prince George’s County after being arrested in connection with a shooting incident. The Alexandria Police Department began investigating an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 in the 4600 block of Duke Street in which one person was shot, according to a news release.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy