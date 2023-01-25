Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
Police: 4-year-old shot in DC, walked to hospital
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a preschooler walked into a D.C. hospital Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for reports of a walk-in victim. DC police said a four-year-old girl was shot. She was found conscious and breathing, according to police. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the shooting of two on December 17th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 1 am police arrived at the 2400 Block of 18th Street to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found 30-Year-Old Avon Perkins and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, please take The post D.C. Police Release Photo And Video of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Barricade Suspect Escapes Burning Home in Northeast
D.C. police are looking for a suspect wanted in a barricade situation that turned into a house fire in Northeast D.C. on Friday. Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryant Street at about 5:40 p.m., a D.C. Police spokesperson said. Officers said they believed...
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Two women arrested for stealing car in Capitol Heights; illegal gun found in purse: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A pair of women are charged with stealing a Kia in Capitol Heights Thursday, and are also facing weapons charges after a loaded gun with no serial number was found in a purse, Prince George's Police (PGPD) said. Police said they conducted a traffic...
Man attacked, knocked unconscious in Gaithersburg Giant says attacker made anti-Semitic statements; 19-year-old arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A grocery store customer who was assaulted during an encounter with a group of people in Gaithersburg said one person in the group made anti-Jewish comments towards him before hitting him and causing him to pass out. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested 19-year-old Eugene […]
Armed Robbers Are Targeting Victims In $1,000 Canada Goose Jackets: Reports
A Howard University student got his property back after a group of three “bad actors” targeted him and stole his Canada Goose winter jacket earlier this week, following a recent troubling trend that has plagued the area. Several suspects are in custody and could face charges after being...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
33-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man was shot early this morning in Central Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 400 Block of East Baltimore Street at approximately 1:30 am to investigate the report of a shooting. At the location, police were sent to the second floor of the building where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Central District Detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A robbery and assault occurred in the Northeast section of the city last Saturday afternoon, and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects. The victim was approached by the suspects at 4:44 pm at the 2200 Block of East Capitol Street. The suspects assaulted the victim. The victim’s property was then taken before the suspects left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Caught on Camera: DC police looking for armed robbery suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An arrest has been made by detectives from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division in connection with an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday at the 5200 block of 3rd Street in the Northeast section. The suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual activity at about 8:47 am. 33-year-old Johnnie Enrique Ramos of D.C. was arrested and charged with enticing a child yesterday. The post Arrest Made In D.C. Child Enticement appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police
Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
arlnow.com
Pentagon City theft suspect was out on bond after alleged BB gun shooting in Rosslyn
A 32-year-old man is in jail after being arrested for a second time in less than a month. Necho Taylor, a D.C. resident, was initially arrested the night of Friday, Dec. 23, after he allegedly shot a woman with a BB gun while riding an escalator at the Rosslyn Metro station. Taylor was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police outside of the Clarendon Metro station, after attempting to flee from officers, and the gun was found in his coat, according to an arrest report.
alextimes.com
Shooting suspect mistakenly released
An Alexandria resident was mistakenly released from a jail in Prince George’s County after being arrested in connection with a shooting incident. The Alexandria Police Department began investigating an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 in the 4600 block of Duke Street in which one person was shot, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
