ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NViC7_0kR8bCr400

The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram and Rudy Gobert have all been upgraded to available.

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Timberwolves have ruled out Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince, Josh Minott and Jordan McLaughlin.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

The Pelicans have ruled out Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., E.J. Liddell, Dereon Seabron and Zion Williamson.

Naji Marshall and Brandon Ingram are both listed as probable.

Ingram has missed the last 29 games, so getting the 2020 NBA All-Star back in the lineup would be massive for the Pelicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiQAM_0kR8bCr400
NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves come into the night tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record in 49 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-15 in the 23 games they have played away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

As for the Pelicans, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 26-22 record in 48 games.

However, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games and are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Injuries to star players (Ingram and Williamson) have played a significant role in them losing their momentum from earlier in the season.

At home, the Pelicans have been excellent, with a 17-7 record in the 24 games they have hosted in New Orleans.

Last season, both the Timberwolves and Pelicans lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy