Pittsburgh, PA

Homelessness declared public health emergency in Pittsburgh

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Homelessness declared public health emergency in Pittsburgh 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Homelessness is now a public health emergency in Pittsburgh.

City Council greenlighted legislation asking that the mayor, the city housing authority and other departments find long- and short-term solutions to the ongoing problem.

Council asked for the proposals to be submitted within two weeks.

It comes after the city opened the Second Avenues Commons and tore down two encampments .

Data from the Department of Human Services found that there were 880 people experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County last winter.

wtae.com

City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis

PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders address questions about regional police force in 3 local boroughs

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) — Leaders from the boroughs of Conway, Freedom and Baden came together Thursday to discuss the next steps in forming a regional police force.It comes after the boroughs previously voted to dissolve their departments and merge. When it comes to creating a new police force, it's not so simple. First of all, who will oversee the agency?Leaders from the three boroughs answered that question at the start of the meeting at the Conway Municipal Building when Conway Council Vice President Scott Levenson was elected chairman of the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department Commission."It's a good opportunity to help...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cityandstatepa.com

Mudslinging taints Allegheny County Council race

Allegheny County Council Member Bethany Hallam and Democratic challenger Joanna Doven are already embroiled in a bitter feud for Hallam’s at-large county council seat – with Twitter becoming a major political battleground for the two to square off in the public light. Attacks in the primary race have...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Western Behavioral Health opens on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh health care providers are making good on their commitment to making specialized care available to more kids. UPMC is delivering by expanding. UPMC Western Behavioral Health welcomed people in to see the new South Side facility, which they say prioritizes the needs of younger patients with specific emotional and behavioral needs. When you walk into UPMC Western Behavioral Health's newest space, it's full of color. It's an area meant to feel familiar to children who are dealing with issues that may not be familiar to their parents or peers. "It's really about getting them back to be resilient and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fallen Officers Food Drive helps local food banks

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - Today, you can help families in need by being a part of the fifth annual Fallen Officers Food Drive. People can drop off non-perishable food or cash donations right now at Mogie's Irish Pub. The event goes on until 5 p.m. Organizers say the effort is a tribute to Lower Burrell officer Derek Kotecki, New Kensington officer Brian Shaw, and now Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Donations benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank as well as the Saint Margaret Mary Food Bank in Lower Burrell. 
LOWER BURRELL, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler City To Remove A Longtime Debt

A longtime debt will soon come off the books for the City of Butler. At their Thursday night meeting, Council approved a payment in the amount of nearly $224,000 to Computershare Trust Company for debt service connected to the City’s 2005 general obligation bonds. These bonds were refinanced in...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey announces new job training grant to support Auberle 412 Youth Zone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sen. Bob Casey spent his Friday in Pittsburgh announcing a half-million-dollar job training grant.The money is from the infrastructure and jobs law. It'll support the Auberle 412 Youth Zone and its Brownfields Job Training program.They'll recruit and train workers for good-paying jobs to work to remediate contaminated land.Sen. Casey said Auberle earned the grant."When a federal agency awards money like that, you have to climb a pretty high mountain, and you have to have the kind of track record that Auberle has developed, the results, the numbers, the data, and the demonstrated success that Auberle has enjoyed."The 412 Youth Zone serves young people who are transitioning out of foster care.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge rules Pittsburgh Post-Gazette bargained in bad faith with union workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back to the bargaining table with striking union workers.The judge ruled the Post-Gazette has bargained in bad faith since 2019 and said the company declared a negotiating impasse prematurely.The judge said talks must resume between the two sides in the next two weeks.The Post-Gazette can appeal the decision. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 27, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsCanine CompanionsKDKA Pups on FacebookPittsburgh Cultural Trust presents the Winter Gallery CrawlAprés Ski Bar at The Butcher & the Rye | Restaurant GroupWorld Oddities ExpoPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Completely preventable:' One year after Fern Hollow's collapse, victims file lawsuits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One year ago today, the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed into a ravine in Frick Park. ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in PittsburghAll eyes were turned to Pittsburgh and national news focused on the disaster that's still being talked about today. It was around 7 a.m. on January 28, 2022, when first responders rushed to the scene where the 447-foot-long bridge that was opened in the 1970s had collapsed just as the morning commute began. Ten people were injured in total and four of those people were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, no one died. President Joe...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

