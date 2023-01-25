Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Biden extends deportation protections for Hong Kong residents amid 'increasing repression' in China
President Joe Biden signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation due to "increased repression" from the Chinese government.
The best way to save forests? Legally recognize Indigenous lands
Recognizing and demarcating Indigenous lands leads to reduced deforestation and increased reforestation. That's according to a new study that looked at more than 100 Indigenous territories in Brazil's Atlantic Forest and found that legal recognition of those lands can have real, and measurable, impacts on centuries of deforestation. "Our study...
Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The...
