ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheGrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

The best way to save forests? Legally recognize Indigenous lands

Recognizing and demarcating Indigenous lands leads to reduced deforestation and increased reforestation. That's according to a new study that looked at more than 100 Indigenous territories in Brazil's Atlantic Forest and found that legal recognition of those lands can have real, and measurable, impacts on centuries of deforestation. "Our study...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The...
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy