ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honolulumagazine.com

Beer Festivals to Watch for Around Hawai‘i in 2023

While the Islands’ beer festivals started pouring again last year, mostly with reduced crowd sizes for safety, the outlook for 2023 is more positive: A full slate of Hawai‘i festivals is returning. Are you into thoughtful sampling or splurging on all-you-can-drink events? Is live music the main attraction for you, with beer on the side? Is the food lineup just as important as the beer you pair with it? Regardless of how you like to party, there is a festival for you!
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United

Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It: A Honolulu Yoga Class Surrounded by Lush Palms

The class is called The Wild. (That caught my attention). Online it’s described as an energetic blend of vinyasa-based yoga, high-intensity training, primal movement, dance and weights. I can vouch, it checked all the boxes. My achy glutes, tender abs and throbbing thighs are proof every muscle was used in this lively session—which is a sign of a well-worth-it workout.
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Dr. Emmett Aluli followed his ancestors in championing Hawaiian lands, culture

In November 2022, Hawaiʻi lost a healer who played a crucial role in the state's cultural development. Dr. Noa Emmett Auwae Aluli was a family practice physician on Molokaʻi and a leader of the movement that returned the island of Kahoʻolawe to the people of Hawaiʻi from the control of the U.S. military. He was a guiding light of the Native Hawaiian community.
HAWAII STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City

It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
PEARL CITY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy