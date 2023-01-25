Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Beer Festivals to Watch for Around Hawai‘i in 2023
While the Islands’ beer festivals started pouring again last year, mostly with reduced crowd sizes for safety, the outlook for 2023 is more positive: A full slate of Hawai‘i festivals is returning. Are you into thoughtful sampling or splurging on all-you-can-drink events? Is live music the main attraction for you, with beer on the side? Is the food lineup just as important as the beer you pair with it? Regardless of how you like to party, there is a festival for you!
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Jonathan! HNN says goodbye to 'This is Now' creator Jonathan Jared Saupe
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu. Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It...
Annual Valentine’s Day Dance for kupuna
The Department of Parks and Recreation and Bank of Hawaii are hosting the 52nd Annual Senior Citizens Valentines Dance.
KITV.com
Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
KITV.com
Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
Mayor declares Luke Shepardson Day for The Eddie win
Mayor Blangiardi visited The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational 2023 winner at work today, Luke Shepardson.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
Honolulu Zoo will name a worm after your ex and feed it to an animal on Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is coming up, and you can send an interesting surprise to that special or not to special someone.
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
Virus found in whales and dolphins across the Pacific
A virus that could be fatal to dolphins and whales was recently discovered by University of Hawaii and Stranding Lab researchers.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It: A Honolulu Yoga Class Surrounded by Lush Palms
The class is called The Wild. (That caught my attention). Online it’s described as an energetic blend of vinyasa-based yoga, high-intensity training, primal movement, dance and weights. I can vouch, it checked all the boxes. My achy glutes, tender abs and throbbing thighs are proof every muscle was used in this lively session—which is a sign of a well-worth-it workout.
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Dr. Emmett Aluli followed his ancestors in championing Hawaiian lands, culture
In November 2022, Hawaiʻi lost a healer who played a crucial role in the state's cultural development. Dr. Noa Emmett Auwae Aluli was a family practice physician on Molokaʻi and a leader of the movement that returned the island of Kahoʻolawe to the people of Hawaiʻi from the control of the U.S. military. He was a guiding light of the Native Hawaiian community.
The second richest man in Hawaii
eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Black Angus Pearl City
It’s time for Food 2Go and on this hump day edition, we’re checking out a dinner experience that’s back by popular demand for one night only. It’s the Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City. Joining us with all the details is Michael Maielua, General Manager with...
Comments / 0