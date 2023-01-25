Read full article on original website
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird To Work On Preventing Youth Drug Use, Violence
(Des Moines) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a bill to increase the penalties for drug dealers who give out substances that lead to someone’s death. Bird says the measure is one step toward preventing substance abuse and violence, especially among youth. The statement comes after an 18-year-old killed two people and injured another in a shooting in Des Moines.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
16-year-olds could sell and serve alcohol under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposal being considered at the statehouse could open the door wider for teenagers looking for jobs while also providing a small solution to Iowa's serious worker shortage. It would allow bar and restaurant employees to sell and serve alcohol if they are at least...
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
Iowa House Votes To Give Mental Health Workers More Freedom Over Their Practice
(Des Moines) The Iowa House sends a bill to the Senate, giving mental health workers more freedom over their practice. The bill will help the state battle the mental health crisis by banning companies from limiting where and when mental health professionals can work and stopping workers from reaching out to people they previously treated.
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
New Iowa bill proposes harsher penalty for delivering a drug resulting in death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general wants to increase penalties for drug sales that lead to someone's death. The bill passed out of subcommittees in both chambers yesterday. If it is signed into law, "delivering a drug resulting in death" would become a Class B felony and...
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
EPA Report: Iowa Has The Worst Radon Levels In The USA
Des Moines, Iowa — A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, the outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon...
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
Bill that would increase penalties for drug dealers that cause death advances
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill proposed by new Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has advanced the first hurdles in the statehouse. The proposal would increase penalties for drug dealers that distribute drugs that lead to someone's death. It would make the crime a Class B felony which is...
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school […]
