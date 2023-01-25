Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
therealdeal.com
Landmark scores $33M in construction financing for Dania Beach project
Landmark Development Corporation nabbed $32.9 million in construction financing for an affordable housing project in Dania Beach. The Miami-based developer recently broke ground on The City Place Apartments, a 99-unit complex at 59 Southwest Third Avenue. The apartments are for renters who make 60 percent of Broward County’s $64,522 annual median income.
therealdeal.com
South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
South Florida’s population growth is a boon to retail landlords, which again raised rents, as vacancies hit low single digits in the final quarter of last year, according to a recent Colliers report. Outdoor shopping centers remained the top asset class for commercial investors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties....
therealdeal.com
Do You Have the Right Broker to Navigate Today’s Increasingly Complex Real Estate Market? What to Look For To Give You an Advantage
It’s no secret that today’s ever-fluctuating housing market is challenging and can be overwhelming for both buyers and sellers. Is it still a good time to buy, even with higher mortgage rates and less inventory? Is it worth putting your property on the market right now with prices constantly in flux? How do you know if you’re overpaying, or under-pricing—and how can you obtain the knowledge necessary to make a confident decision in this new environment?
therealdeal.com
Super broker Lawrence Moens sells Palm Beach estate to Tommy Hilfiger for $37M
Lawrence Moens, the undisputed top agent of Palm Beach, sold his historic estate on the island for $36.9 million to designer Tommy Hilfiger. Records show M & M Palm Beach Property Investors LLC, a Florida entity tied to Moens, sold the home at 930 South Ocean Boulevard to TCM1 LLC, a Connecticut entity managed by designer Hilfiger. The Palm Beach Daily News reported the property as Moens’ personal home.
therealdeal.com
Active agents in Miami drop 36% in a year, as market cools
Miami’s residential market is cooling after nearly three years of frenzy, and realtors are dropping like flies. The pool of the city of Miami’s active agents shrunk by 36.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period of the 2021, according to a report by AgentStory, a Miami-based company that tracks agents and their deals.
therealdeal.com
John Ruiz sells waterfront Gables Estates home for discounted $30M
Trial attorney and University of Miami booster John Ruiz sold one of his Gables Estates properties for a discounted $30 million, or $15 million off the original asking price. Records show Ruiz’s 530 Arvida Holdings LLC sold the eight-bedroom, 13,200-square-foot waterfront mansion at 530 Arvida Parkway to JPB Property Holdings, a Delaware entity. The buyer is a billionaire from within Gables Estates, according to sources who declined to name them.
therealdeal.com
B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
Jewish service organization B’nai B’rith won approval to add a fourth apartment building to its rental complex for low-income senior citizens in Deerfield Beach. The Deerfield Beach City Commission on Tuesday approved a site development plan to add 62 apartments to B’nai B’rith I, II, and III Deerfield Apartments, expanding the complex to 333 apartments from 271.
