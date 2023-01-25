ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Thank a Veteran

The Stokes County Register of Deeds is continuing the Thank a Vet program and hopes to see more businesses get involved. “We began this program not knowing what the engagement would be, but we hoped that if word got out, the veterans would take advantage of the service. We kicked off the program the Monday after Veteran’s Day, and we have had over 30 veterans to come in for their discount card. As word continues to spread among our local veterans, we hope that many more will come in,” explained Stokes County Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Vaya Health reaching out through peer support

According to CORE-NC, Stokes County had the highest overdose deaths with 57 out of 100,000 people relative to other counties in 2020, and reported overdose emergency department visits to be 235, said Kevonna Martin of Vaya Health. Vaya Health is hosting a North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist training in...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes News

Winter’s longest month now has only five days remaining. The month will soon be history followed by February, the shortest month of the year. Even though February is short it can be our snowiest month and perhaps our coldest month. As January comes down to its final days, the hyacinths, jonquils, and daffodils are preparing to produce spring flowers. Wild onions are showing up on the lawn and American violets now have heart-shaped leaves on them. Spring is over the horizon and 54 days away. There is still a batch of cold weather to deal with before and after spring arrives.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier

Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
PULASKI, VA
WBTV

Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

First 2023 case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of animal rabies of the year in the county. The Division of Public Health says that a skunk found on Carmon Road in Gibsonville tested positive for the rabies virus on Wednesday. North Carolina mandates that […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC

