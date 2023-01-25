Read full article on original website
Thank a Veteran
The Stokes County Register of Deeds is continuing the Thank a Vet program and hopes to see more businesses get involved. “We began this program not knowing what the engagement would be, but we hoped that if word got out, the veterans would take advantage of the service. We kicked off the program the Monday after Veteran’s Day, and we have had over 30 veterans to come in for their discount card. As word continues to spread among our local veterans, we hope that many more will come in,” explained Stokes County Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker.
Vaya Health reaching out through peer support
According to CORE-NC, Stokes County had the highest overdose deaths with 57 out of 100,000 people relative to other counties in 2020, and reported overdose emergency department visits to be 235, said Kevonna Martin of Vaya Health. Vaya Health is hosting a North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist training in...
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Stokes News
Winter’s longest month now has only five days remaining. The month will soon be history followed by February, the shortest month of the year. Even though February is short it can be our snowiest month and perhaps our coldest month. As January comes down to its final days, the hyacinths, jonquils, and daffodils are preparing to produce spring flowers. Wild onions are showing up on the lawn and American violets now have heart-shaped leaves on them. Spring is over the horizon and 54 days away. There is still a batch of cold weather to deal with before and after spring arrives.
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
First 2023 case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of animal rabies of the year in the county. The Division of Public Health says that a skunk found on Carmon Road in Gibsonville tested positive for the rabies virus on Wednesday. North Carolina mandates that […]
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Multiple crews battling massive fire at former Spray Cotton Mills in Eden
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A massive fire at Spray Cotton Mills is causing multiple road closures in the area, according to police. The following roads are closed until further notice:. Meadow Road at Stadium Drive. Church Street at Morgon Road. Boone Road at Early Avenue. Drivers are to avoid...
Surry County inmate suffered a medical emergency before dying, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate died on Friday after being found suffering a medical emergency, deputies say. The Surry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an inmate had a medical emergency and was transported to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for treatment. The inmate died five hours later.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Molly Corbett files motion to move re-trial in husband's murder out of Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Molly Corbett has filed a motion to move her case out of Davidson County. Corbett and her father, Tom Martens, are set to get a re-trial in the murder of Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, in June. Corbett filed a motion on January 20 to...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
High Point College Republicans: HPU canceled our event, classmates threatened us, but we won’t be silenced
Have you ever felt that your voice wasn’t loud enough to be heard?. On Sunday, the High Point University College Republicans Chapter felt this way as the school canceled our documentary screening event and we received threatening comments. The event, to be hosted by HPUCR president Hayley Hill, who...
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
