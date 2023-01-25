Winter’s longest month now has only five days remaining. The month will soon be history followed by February, the shortest month of the year. Even though February is short it can be our snowiest month and perhaps our coldest month. As January comes down to its final days, the hyacinths, jonquils, and daffodils are preparing to produce spring flowers. Wild onions are showing up on the lawn and American violets now have heart-shaped leaves on them. Spring is over the horizon and 54 days away. There is still a batch of cold weather to deal with before and after spring arrives.

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO