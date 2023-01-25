Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka
Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp
Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
A Look into the Exciting World of the US Open Tennis Championships, History, Prestige, and Inclusivity
The US Open Tennis Championships is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the world of professional tennis. Held annually in late August and early September, the tournament takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
Grand slam success tastes sweeter for Aryna Sabalenka after semi-final setbacks
After the tough times came the sweet taste of a first grand slam title for Aryna Sabalenka as she fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific Australian Open final.In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka seized the initiative after dropping the opening set to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.A year ago, Sabalenka exited the tournament in the fourth round having served 56 double faults, and the 24-year-old’s success comes after she remodelled her service action and learned to embrace a calmer mindset.ARYNA'S...
Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year.
