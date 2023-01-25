ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elena Rybakina sails into Australian Open final over Azarenka

Elena Rybakina continues to deliver smashing tennis as she defeated two-time Melbourne queen Azarenka 7-6(4) 6-3 to move into her second grand slam final. Rybakina played in only one final so far and it was last year's Wimbledon final. She won that one and now she'll have a chance to win one more in Australia. It comes after she defeated Victoria Azarenka rather comfortably even though there were a few nervous moments. The Kazakhstani player controlled the tempo in most rallies with her heavy game.
Tsitsipas Shows Resolve To Reach First Melbourne Final, World No. 1 Within Grasp

Greek defeats Khachanov, awaits Djokovic or Paul in Sunday's final. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for his first Grand Slam title and the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking after he booked his place in the Australian Open final with a gritty win against Karen Khachanov. In a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 semi-final victory on Friday, the Greek dominated with his all-action game, keeping his opponent under constant pressure in the three-hour, 21-minute match.
Grand slam success tastes sweeter for Aryna Sabalenka after semi-final setbacks

After the tough times came the sweet taste of a first grand slam title for Aryna Sabalenka as she fought back from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a terrific Australian Open final.In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka seized the initiative after dropping the opening set to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.A year ago, Sabalenka exited the tournament in the fourth round having served 56 double faults, and the 24-year-old’s success comes after she remodelled her service action and learned to embrace a calmer mindset.ARYNA'S...
Samantha Harris is Helping Fellow Cancer Survivors Through Yoga

Samantha Harris is the charismatic, super-fit, Emmy Award-winning television host who you may know best from Dancing with the Stars and Entertainment Tonight. And, to the M&F Hers family, she is also a much-celebrated serial cover star, having graced the front page on no less than four occasions. But, when a shock breast cancer diagnosis in 2014 forced her to step back in order to defeat the disease, Harris was forced to regain her confidence and rebuild a strained relationship with exercise.
