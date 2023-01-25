ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Iconica upsets BTA to capture Joe Barry Memorial Cup polo tournament

By Sharon Robb
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neTZm_0kR8XKPg00

WELLINGTON — Unheralded Iconica held off BTA to capture its first Joe Barry Memorial Cup Sunday at windswept National Polo Center.

The foursome of Maureen Brennan, Peke Gonzalez, Luckitas Criado and Santos Merlos edged favored BTA (Nachi Viana, Steve Krueger, Jesse Bray, Kelly Beal), 12-11.

Merlos, the son of Argentine great Sebastian Merlos, was named Most Valuable Player. Gitano, owned and played by Bray, was Best Playing Pony.

La Fe wins opener:La Fe wins first polo tournament of winter season at Wellington's National Polo Center

Winter polo season is here:Polo is back with National Polo Center kicking off winter season with NPC Inaugural Cup

"BTA is a great team with great players," said Merlos after winning his first U.S. tournament as a pro. "All my horses helped me win today. I have been playing since I was a kid in Argentina. This is an amazing place with great fields. It's a great place to be."

Iconica jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening chukker and extended its lead to 7-1 after shutting out BTA 4-0 in the second chukker. After Iconica took a 9-3 lead into the half, the momentum swayed in the second half.

BTA began clawing its way back with a 3-3 fourth chukker to trail 12-6 and then shut out Iconica, 4-0 and 1-0 in the last two chukkers but ran out of time.

"I have always wanted to win the Joe Barry," Brennan said. "It's one of the big ones for me. It's such an important tournament. I told our guys we had to win this one to get to the Super Series. I'm really happy.

"It's so amazing polo. I am playing with the sons of the fathers (Mariano Gonzalez, Sebe Merlos and Lucas Criado) I played with and had amazing times with. And now I am playing with their sons. Those kids I love watching on the field."

Iconia got balanced scoring from its lineup with Gonzalez, Criado and Merlos each scoring four goals. Viana scored a game-high eight goals for BTA. Krueger added three.

"I love this win," Gonzalez said. "It's fun we can win together with Iconica. Maureen was out for two years with an arm problem and I was injured last year. It's amazing to win. The whole atmosphere was great, we had three fathers coaching us. The players tent was amazing.

"We got really lucky in the end, really lucky. BTA is a strong team and came back in the end like they do every game. Just when you think you have them, they are back. They always have a great comeback in the end. You always have to keep an eye on them, on each player."

In the semifinals, Iconica advanced with a 13-7 victory over Old Hickory and BTA upset La Fe, 13-12, in overtime on Viana's winning goal on a penalty conversion.

In Saturday's subsidiary Bobby Barry Cup at Port Mayaca, Davos (David Farache, Nico Diaz Alberdi, Dylan Rossiter, Lucas Diaz Alberdi) took a 10-7 victory over Palm Beach Equine (Scott Swerdlin, Santino Magrini, Gringo Colombres, Marcos Panelo). Lucas Diaz Alberdi was MVP. Sy, played by Rossiter, was Best Playing Pony.

The next tournament, the Ylvisaker Cup, is already under way with Beverly Polo defeating G-String Polo Ponies, 15-10, and Patagones topping Catamount, 10-9, in Saturday's openers. On Sunday, Forbes Plunkett defeated G-squared, 13-11 and Tonkawa beat Loudmouth, 13-8. Action continues through Feb. 12. Sixteen teams are competing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court

UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

New RPBHS Coach Dedicated To The Building Blocks Of Baseball

Grasping the fundamentals is the foundation for success in baseball. That idea is key to the coaching and playing philosophy of newly named Royal Palm Beach High School varsity baseball coach Tim Maxwell. “As the coach, I will be teaching the players to play the game the right way with...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to see: Kinetic Biennial, 'Like Mind' exhibit, 'Two Tickets to Greece' film

Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

District soccer: West Boca girls fend off South Fork in penalty kick shootout

BOCA RATON — West Boca girls soccer triumphed over South Fork in a suspenseful and intense penalty shootout in the 6A District 8 quarterfinal matchup Thursday night. The West Boca Bulls (9-7-1) were in complete control of the game, with a 2-0 lead, with goals from junior Chloe Iglesias and junior Giovana Canali, with only four minutes until the final whistle. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca

Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy