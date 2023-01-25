ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
Axios

What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up

Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
money.com

Highest Paying Trade Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are having difficulties filling trade jobs that require specialized skills obtained through routes other than a four-year college degree. Trade careers exist in various industries, often involve hands-on work and can allow for a quick entry into the job market.
CBS Miami

Indeed: Best Tech Jobs of 2023

MIAMI--The tech industry has seen job cuts recently, but there is still a high demand for people who work in software and data. The employment site Indeed.com is out with its list of best jobs and ranks full stack developer as the number position. Never heard of it? A full stack developer is someone who can work on all aspects of a website or application. It's what Sarah Curtis does for a living; she chose this career path after taking a computer science course in college. "You can build something that will be used potentially by millions of people...
smartmeetings.com

Top Legal Challenges for Meetings Professionals in 2023

What are the legal risks you need to be concerned about in 2023? As faculty legal advisor to the International Association of Venue Managers and handling litigation and transactional matters for a variety of hospitality business partners, Ty Sheaks has a front-row seat on the legal challenges facing the hospitality industry and meeting professionals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.

