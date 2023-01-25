66-year-old dead after crashing into freightliner in Sarasota: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol investigating a fatal crash in Sarasota on Wednesday.

A 66-year-old Sarasota man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Chimney Creek Drive and 17th Street at 9:50 a.m.

The man was traveling in his Cadillac and was approaching Gun Club Road in the right turn lane. He crashed into a freightliner that was turning in front of him.

The Cadillac rotated clockwise after crashing, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS.

FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.