Megabus is expanding in Memphis: Here’s what you need know

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Memphians can now get to more cities via long-range bus transportation. Megabus, an inter-city bus service, is expanding service options for 56 cities, including Memphis, through a partnership with Miller Transportation, a charter bus service firm.

The expansion will connect Memphis with 10 new cities. The expanded options started Wednesday Jan. 25.

Here's what you need to know if you want to ride Megabus.

How expensive are tickets and where can I buy them?

Tickets can be bought on megabus.com.

The tickets can cost as little and $2 for a roundtrip on a weekend to cities like Dyersburg, Union City or Mayfield, Kentucky.

What are the new cities I can travel to?

Memphis will be connected to 13 cities: Union City and Dyersburg in Tennessee and 11 cities in Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Texas, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The new cities Megabus will connect to Memphis are:

  • Corydon, Indiana
  • Dyersburg, Tennessee
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Fulton, Kentucky
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Marion, Kentucky
  • Mayfield, Kentucky
  • Morganfield, Kentucky
  • Paducah, Kentucky
  • Union City, Tennessee

The full list of cities Megabus will connect to Memphis is below:

  • Atlanta
  • Birmingham
  • Corydon, Indiana
  • Dallas
  • Dyersburg, Tennessee
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Fulton, Kentucky
  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Marion, Kentucky.
  • Mayfield, Kentucky
  • Morganfield, Kentucky
  • Paducah, Kentucky
  • Union City, Tennessee

Where do I catch the Megabus?

In Memphis, all Megabus services operate from the MATA Transit Center, 3033 Airways Blvd. Buses will arrive and depart from bays 16 and 17.

A full list of bus stop details for all cities can be found on the website.

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

