Cullman, AL

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

By Moss Service Funeral Home
 3 days ago
Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama.

He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Obituary: Wanda Kay Witcher

A memorial service for Wanda Kay Witcher, 71, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan., 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness on Eva Road, with Kevin Rutherford officiating. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witcher family.  Mrs. Witcher passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1951 to William Howard & Maybell Kilgo England. She was a registered nurse and was retired from Cullman Regional Hospital. She loved the ocean and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Richter; sisters, Patricia Lee, Sandra Mathis, Pam Brown, and Syble Monk. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Shirley Witcher; son, Andrew Richter; daughter, Jennifer Richter; step-children, Marcie (Derrick) Barton, Keith Witcher, Tammy Witcher; daughter-in-law, Andria Sims; brother, Michael England; sisters, Cora Lowery, Glenda (Wilford) James; grandchildren, Emmaline Richter, Cayden Cammack, Cailey Cammack, Jeffrey (Kim) Witcher, Cody (Sabrina) Witcher, Candace (Justin) Knowles, Zach Braswell, Kaden Gardner, Mackenzie Hulsey, Dakota Smith, Judd Morton, Jacey Alvin; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Claudia Laverne Smitherman

Claudia Laverne Smitherman, age 80, of Arley, passed away Jan. 28, 2023 at her residence. She was born on April 12, 1942 in Slaton, Texas. Private services will be held on a later date. Claudia is survived by her daughter, Stacy Patton (Danny); sons, Lynn Smitherman and Randy Smitherman; and grandkids, John Ory, Landon Ory, Cade Patton, Paiton Hudson, John Parker Hudson, Riley Hudson, Macy Laine Ory, Justin Patton, Christy Smitherman, Aaron Smitherman, Pamela Crawford, BJ Ramey, Shelton Ramey, Scotty Smitherman, Ashley Smitherman, Leah Smitherman, Cooper Smitherman, Gunner Smitherman, and Gavin Smitherman. She was preceded in death by her mother, Chrystalene Woolsey; father, Claude Lavon Woolsey; and her sister, Beverly Woolsey Goble.
Obituary: Steven John Whitman

Steven John Whitman, age 61, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Lakeland Community Hospital. Steven was born on Sept. 25, 1961 in Delaware. No services are planned at this time. Steven is survived by his wife, Katherine Whitman; son, John Bishop and wife Helena, and Zack Durham and wife Denise; grandchildren, Hannah, Maddie, Katlyn, Octavia, Ranny, Carlos, Erica, Brooklyn, Zoey, and Lakota; sisters, Judy, Doris, and Frances; brothers, Jim and David; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Ruby Whitman; and sister, Linda.
Obituary: Jacqulyn Wix Graveman

Jacqulyn Wix Graveman, age 89, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.  Jacqulyn is survived by her daughters, Jo-Ann Evans (Paul) and Joyce Shannon (Joe), her sons, Kenneth Graveman (Brenda) and Terry Graveman and her brothers, Gary Wix (Laverne) and Douglas Wix (Janet); 9 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grandchildren. A visitation for Jacqulyn will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Cullman, AL 35055. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Bowen family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Obituary: John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood

John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood, 41, of Vinemont, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born December 19, 1981. Tony graduated from Cullman High School and Auburn University. He was a member of Daystar Church. Tony is survived by his wife, Meredith Ingram Easterwood; children, Harper Easterwood, John Easterwood and Ingram Easterwood; brothers, Terry Cupp and Austin Cupp; father-in-law, Clayton Ingram and mother-in-law, Kim Ingram. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Easterwood Cupp. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 pm at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman

On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one. Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few...
Obituary: Mamie Ruth Humphrey

Mamie Ruth Humphrey, 85, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1937 to Homer and Dora Pike of Fairview. Mamie was the most amazing Mom, Nana, sister and wife. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved cooking and baking. She won many blue ribbons at the Cullman County Fair for her bread, cakes and pies. She loved traveling with her husband, Dave to blue grass music festivals and was close friends with the phenomenal Mac Wiseman. To know Mamie was a gift. She was the...
Foundation receives $100K to fund Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Future Foundation recently received a $100,000 check from Curt’s Closet Executive Director Ashley Lee Wilson to help fund the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Legacy Endowed Scholarship. Curt’s Closet has also announced that it has a very generous donor who has agreed to match all donations from the link below up to $100,000!  Curt’s Closet was started to honor Ashley’s precious son, Curtis James Wilson, who was tragically killed on May 7, 2017. It began as a way of giving back to the community he so dearly loved and that loved him. Curt had such a loving and giving heart, what better way to carry on his legacy than to love and give back.   If you wish to donate to the Curtis James Wilson Memorial Scholarship, please click the following link. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated to help make college dreams come true! www.wsccfuturefoundation.org/curtiswilson 
Obituary: Mary Lou Williams

Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
Obituary: Jimmie Ray Hafer

Funeral service for Jimmie Ray Hafer, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hafer passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born July 12, 1952, to Burton H. and Hazel Hafer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Diane Hafer; daughters, Jamie (Michael) Butts and Marie (Jim) Hawkins; grandchildren, Kaynan Butts, Chasten Hawkins, and Whitney Hawkins; brothers, Gerald Hafer and Teddy Hafer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Obituary: Syble Fay Osmer

Syble Fay Osmer, age 79, of Vinemont, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born Friday, July 23, 1943 to William and Jewel Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Osmer; brothers, Richard Baldwin and Jo Dale Baldwin; sisters, Naomi Baldwin, Barbara Hulsey, Geneva Black and Lillian Baldwin. Survivors include her son, William (Sarah) Osmer; daughters, Melinda Rice, Anita (Phillip) Davenport and Loretta (Michael) Schafer; grandchildren, Syble Nemetz, Crystal (David) Gibbs, Heather Duvall, Robert (Ashley) Webb, Kevin Schafer, Magen Schafer and Elizabeth Osmer; great grandchildren, Allyson Duvall, Embrey Duvall, Kynsley Ferrara and Nolan Ferrara; brothers, Percy Baldwin and David (Belen) Baldwin and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Obituary: James William Floyd

Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m.  Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division, where house bags will be used and you may bring your own partner. The Competitive Division will be $40 per team, and teams may use their own bags and bring their own partners. Both divisions will be double-elimination. A $10 per person Blind Draw will be held after the other divisions.  The tournament’s...
Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service.  The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Palmer family. Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma.  She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.  Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.
Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
Happy 100th birthday, Geneva Hill!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Geneva Hill celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, with her husband, William Hill, and family members by her side for a fun party at Monarch Place in Hanceville. Her  birthday is Jan. 24.   The Hills have been at Monarch Place in Hanceville for four years.   At a spry 100 years old, she shared what she would tell young people.   “Well, 100 years is a long time to think about life,” she said. “You will remember both good and bad. But the bad can stick with you. Never leave on bad terms and always forgive one another.  Because when most every friend, family member you have ever known are no longer here because you have outlived them, it is better to remember your time through the lens of gratitude and love.”  The Hills have been married since 1964, and say they constantly joke and enjoy each other’s company.   “Also and most importantly, the Lord Jesus Christ is a secret to any meaningful relationship and successful marriage,” Geneva Hill said.  
Obituary: Bryan Wayne Alldredge

Visitation for Bryan Wayne Alldredge, age 38, of Cullman, will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Alldredge passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1984, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Cecil Alldredge and Marjorie Melissa Alldredge. Survivors include his parents, Cecil and Marjorie Alldredge; fiancee, Emily Taylor; daughter, Pandora Taylor; aunts, Jackie Washburn and Becky Richard; uncle, Johnny Freeman; and a host of cousins and friends.
