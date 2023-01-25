Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama.

He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.