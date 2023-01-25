ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

UPDATE: Rep. Howard 'doing well' after fainting

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago

On Thursday, Rep. Karlton Howard sent out an update saying he had "fully recovered from a recent medical incident that took place at the Georgia State Capitol," and that he returned to work. The update did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

“First, I want to thank everyone, especially my legislative colleagues, for checking on me yesterday and this morning," Howard was quoted as saying in the statement on Thursday. "I also want to express my appreciation for the medical personnel at the State Capitol who immediately took care of me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfdlP_0kR8WgxR00

At the state capitol on Wednesday, Howard fainted during a press conference. "He basically had a fainting spell," said Rep. Brian Prince, a fellow Augusta Democrat who spoke to Howard afterwards.

Prince said Howard was a little dehydrated and had gone home for the day.

"He's doing well," Prince said on Wednesday, adding, "He's home resting and he'll be back in the morning."

Howard serves as a pastor at Noah's Ark Missionary Baptist Church in Keysville. He is the older brother of the late Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard, who died in October.

Karlton Howard won a special election for his brother's seat in December. After winning the special election, Howard said he is particularly interested in education and improving conditions for the elderly.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: UPDATE: Rep. Howard 'doing well' after fainting

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy