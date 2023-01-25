On Thursday, Rep. Karlton Howard sent out an update saying he had "fully recovered from a recent medical incident that took place at the Georgia State Capitol," and that he returned to work. The update did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

“First, I want to thank everyone, especially my legislative colleagues, for checking on me yesterday and this morning," Howard was quoted as saying in the statement on Thursday. "I also want to express my appreciation for the medical personnel at the State Capitol who immediately took care of me."

At the state capitol on Wednesday, Howard fainted during a press conference. "He basically had a fainting spell," said Rep. Brian Prince, a fellow Augusta Democrat who spoke to Howard afterwards.

Prince said Howard was a little dehydrated and had gone home for the day.

"He's doing well," Prince said on Wednesday, adding, "He's home resting and he'll be back in the morning."

Howard serves as a pastor at Noah's Ark Missionary Baptist Church in Keysville. He is the older brother of the late Rep. Henry "Wayne" Howard, who died in October.

Karlton Howard won a special election for his brother's seat in December. After winning the special election, Howard said he is particularly interested in education and improving conditions for the elderly.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: UPDATE: Rep. Howard 'doing well' after fainting