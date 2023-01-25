ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama family defying prognoses while serving the community

PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— Defying prognoses and serving the community, that’s what one east Alabama family is doing every day. Only one in 100,00 babies are born with lissencephaly. Three years ago on Oct. 21, 2019, one Pittsview, Ala. resident became the one. Meet Sophia Nichols. One month after she was brought home, doctors diagnosed her […]
PITTSVIEW, AL
WTVM

Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open

BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
HAMILTON, GA
WTVM

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL

