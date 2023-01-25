Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on ThursdayAsh JurbergAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
Related
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
WTVM
WATCH NOW: Mother of Baby Jane Doe speaks candidly in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s reporter Katrice Nolan spoke with Sherry Wiggins, mother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, in a candid one-on-one interview. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:. To donate to Amore Wiggins’ GoFundMe, click here.
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
East Alabama family defying prognoses while serving the community
PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— Defying prognoses and serving the community, that’s what one east Alabama family is doing every day. Only one in 100,00 babies are born with lissencephaly. Three years ago on Oct. 21, 2019, one Pittsview, Ala. resident became the one. Meet Sophia Nichols. One month after she was brought home, doctors diagnosed her […]
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WTVM
Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
WTVM
Central High School allowing students to execute live concert through nonprofit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The truth is traditional classroom settings are not always the best for students. Central High School is taking a unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach. It’s a nonprofit educational program that helps students to plan, promote and execute a live concert...
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
WTVM
Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
Comments / 0