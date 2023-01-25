Read full article on original website
akbizmag.com
Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners
The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
akbizmag.com
Regal Cinemas Closing Tikahtnu Stadium 16
The multiplex movie theater in Northeast Anchorage is closing as part of a nationwide downsizing. Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX is one of thirty-nine theaters that Regal Cinemas is shutting down. Fade Out. The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a...
alaskapublic.org
For students at 8 Anchorage schools, chicken jerky and crackers are replacing hot lunches
For students at eight elementary schools in Anchorage, hot lunches that included maybe a corn dog, a hamburger or a square slice of pizza have been replaced with shelf-stable items you might find in a vending machine. That’s according to an Anchorage Daily News report this week that found that staffing shortages mean the district can’t provide hot lunches to hundreds of students.
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
youralaskalink.com
Longer School Days for Kids
Added by atagliaferri on January 25, 2023. We begin tonight in Anchorage — where the school day will soon be getting a little bit longer. Earlier this week, the school board approved a plan to make up time lost due to snow days. So, starting on Monday through the beginning of March — an extra 30 minutes will be tacked on to the school day. And as Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson reports — not everybody is happy about it.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage schools now prepared for remote learning during snow days
The Anchorage School District is prepared to move children to remote learning in the event a snow day closes schools. The change comes a month after a trio of winter storms closed schools for six days. Sven Gustafson, chief academic officer with the district, says when schools closed during the...
Anchorage Alaska Temple will double in size with reconstruction
Beginning in 2024, the temple will undergo construction and increase its square footage to 30,000. Will the Anchorage Alaska temple be open during reconstruction?
alaskapublic.org
Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight
Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.
alaskapublic.org
2022 Destination Assessment proposes ways to make Anchorage more appealing
In 2022, destination development consultant Roger Brooks presented his finding at the Anchorage Economic Forecast Luncheon about how the city could be improved to become more appealing to visitors and residents. This work has been the launching point for several initiatives around the city to increase in-migration and tourism. Madilyn Rose breaks down Brook’s recommendations to better understand how they can be applied to Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
Listicle: Race is on for Anchorage Assembly, School Board
The filing deadline for Anchorage Assembly, School Board, and service area board seats has passed. Candidates have until Monday at 5 pm to drop out or their names will be on the ballots that will go in the mail to Anchorage voters on or about March 14. Of note, current...
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
alaskapublic.org
Economic development officials launch campaign against Anchorage’s ‘talent crisis’
The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation unveiled a new action plan Wednesday to revitalize the economy of Alaska’s biggest city. The corporation hired consultants with TIP Strategies to put it together. They’re calling the campaign Choose Anchorage. The wide-ranging, five-year plan calls on leaders from diverse fields and backgrounds to collaborate on four areas: fostering business vitality, building up the workforce, improving quality of life and investing in critical public infrastructure.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite quieter weather, temperatures to remain above average
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison. The sentenced include 46-year-old Filthy Fuhrer (formerly known as Timothy Lobdell), 44-year-old Roy Naughton, 41-year-old Glen Baldwin, 30-year-old Colter O’Dell, and 57-year-old Craig King, who were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy in aid of racketeering on May 2, 2022. Fuhrer and Naughton were also convicted of an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, and kidnapping.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
alaskasnewssource.com
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
