TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Delays on Route 299 in Middletown / Thursday, February 2, 9:00 pm to 5:00 am

Middletown — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be intermittent traffic stoppages on eastbound Route 299 at the Willow Grove Mill Drive intersection from 9:00 pm, Thursday, February 2nd to 5:00 am Friday, February 3rd to install a traffic signal mast arm over the roadway. While hanging the mast arm over the roadway, a stoppage of approximately 15 minutes should be anticipated.

This work is weather dependent. [More]