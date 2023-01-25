ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Delays on Route 299 in Middletown / Thursday, February 2, 9:00 pm to 5:00 am

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Middletown — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be intermittent traffic stoppages on eastbound Route 299 at the Willow Grove Mill Drive intersection from 9:00 pm, Thursday, February 2nd to 5:00 am Friday, February 3rd to install a traffic signal mast arm over the roadway. While hanging the mast arm over the roadway, a stoppage of approximately 15 minutes should be anticipated.

This work is weather dependent. [More]

Wilmington, DE
