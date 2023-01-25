Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Most Expensive Vehicles Owned By Arnold Schwarzenegger
The "Governator" has a net worth of $450 million, earning him the right to the finer things in life, cars included.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
Sada Baby Celebrates His Sobriety, Reveals He Spent Up to $20,000 Weekly on Lean
Sada Baby is celebrating his sobriety after revealing that at one time he was spending up to $20,000 per week on lean. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Sada Baby hit up Twitter to address people saying he looked high in a recent video he uploaded on social media. In the clip, Sada is in the studio vibing to the playback of a song he just recorded.
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash
2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Michael Jordan Launches #JordanYear 2023 Celebration With Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordans
It’s 2023, a special year for arguably the NBA’s GOAT and business mogul Michael Jordan, who turned his number 23 jersey into a fashion empire that’s been dominating the sneaker market for nearly 40 years. In honor of what will be seen as #JordanYear on social media...
hotnewhiphop.com
Polo G Owns The World’s First iPhone Chain
Ice Box reveals the “world’s first iPhone chain” for Polo G. Polo G’s laced the latest in Apple technology with diamonds for his latest jewelry purchase. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram where he revealed that he purchased an iPhone chain. Polo revealed an iced-out chain that carries an iPhone in the middle of the pendant.
iheart.com
Take A Look At Bad Bunny's New Multi-Million Dollar House In Hollywood
Bad Bunny is enjoying the fruits of his labor by way of a new Hollywood mansion. The superstar recently purchased a $8.8 million house in Los Angeles that features 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and a gorgeous infinity pool. Take a look at this incredible photo gallery of his new home...
