Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day

A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
Everything EVs Are Better At Than Regular Combustion Engines

The debate over electric vehicles (EV) versus internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is a hot topic at the moment and shall continue to be contested for the foreseeable future. The internal combustion engine has roots in the Victorian period when the industrial revolution had engineers and scientists working at a fever pitch to mobilize society. Likewise, the electric vehicle, which many may believe is a modern concept, also has roots in the industrial revolution as the widespread development of electricity and battery technology was equally integral to industrialization. In the early days of the 20th century, electric cars were a common sight on the streets of many cities, although gasoline engines would eclipse them as they became more reliable and user-friendly.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler

Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
