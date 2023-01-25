Savor the South Shore during restaurant weeks

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking restaurants to participate in the annual culinary adventure known as Savor the South Shore from Feb. 27 through March 12.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is giving restaurants a chance to showcase their best menu items during Savor the South Shore restaurant weeks.

The 2023 annual event is Feb. 27 through March 12 and features three-course menu items at a discounted price. Customers just have to ask servers at participating restaurants for the “savor” menu.

The opportunity is open to all Northwest Indiana restaurants and is free to participate, which includes listing on the organization's website and social media. Menus should be submitted via the website: savorthesouthshore.com . A fill-in menu allows restaurant owners and managers to add dinner and lunch “savor” menus, among other options.

Kristin Taylor, special events coordinator of the Hammond-based SSCV, says about 30 restaurants, breweries and wineries are expected to sign up. Most will offer a pre-selected menu with three courses, she says.

“Every year we look forward to what our local restaurants come up with,” Taylor says. “This year we are most excited for a lot of new restaurants that are participating in this event.”

Organizers hope restaurant owners will use the opportunity to attract new customers by highlighting special menu items and pairings.

The SSCVA asks restaurants to sign up by Jan. 31 so their special menus can be included in printed promotional materials.

