Tennessee State

Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

