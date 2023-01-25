NPR's Scott Simon interviews Hanna Pylvainen about her new novel, "The End of Drum-Time." It is set in northern Scandinavia in the 19th century. "The End Of Drum-Time" opens with an earthquake that shakes a small town in the Scandinavian tundra in 1851, when a Lutheran minister named Lars Levi, also known as Mad Lasse, is holding forth to his congregation of reindeer herders and their families. Let's ask Hanna Pylvainen, the author of this novel, to bring us there.

17 HOURS AGO