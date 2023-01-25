Read full article on original website
NPR
Forensic musicologists race to rescue works lost after the Holocaust
REBECCA NELSEN: (Singing) Ah, who can cure me?. SHAPIRO: Walter Arlen is 102 years old. He escaped to Vienna during World War II and survived. But many Jewish composers did not. Reporter Tim Greiving visited Arlen at his home in Santa Monica. TIM GREIVING, BYLINE: There's something elfin and even...
NPR
Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage
Policing experts are condemning the actions of Memphis officers depicted in videos of a deadly altercation with Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was stopped for a traffic violation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Once again, the family of a Black man killed by police is in mourning. And Americans must grapple...
NPR
Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez of Love and Rockets
The first issue of Love And Rockets came out in 1982. It was co-created by brothers Gilbert, Jaime and Mario Hernandez. They started off by self-publishing their work, but it wasn't long before they got a publisher, started racking up awards and earned a passionate fan base. Mario eventually took...
NPR
The city of Memphis releases videos of Tyre Nichols' arrest and beating
Memphis authorities released footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police, as cities across the country prepare for the public's response to the brutal incident. The footage was uploaded to Vimeo in four different parts from the Memphis Police Department. It includes graphic violence and shows...
NPR
Hanna Pylvainen on her new novel 'The End of Drum-Time'
NPR's Scott Simon interviews Hanna Pylvainen about her new novel, "The End of Drum-Time." It is set in northern Scandinavia in the 19th century. "The End Of Drum-Time" opens with an earthquake that shakes a small town in the Scandinavian tundra in 1851, when a Lutheran minister named Lars Levi, also known as Mad Lasse, is holding forth to his congregation of reindeer herders and their families. Let's ask Hanna Pylvainen, the author of this novel, to bring us there.
NPR
A San Francisco judge released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi
A judge in San Francisco has released video of the October attack on the husband of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The video shows the assailant striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. A California court yesterday released video of a man last October attacking Paul Pelosi, spouse...
