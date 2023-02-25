Surprise! You Now Have More Ways to Watch ‘M3GAN’ From Home

After scaring up more than $124 million at the box office, M3GAN is setting her sites on streaming. The horror film about a lifelike doll who goes rogue, which was released to Prime Video and other digital platforms in January, dropped on Peacock on Friday (Feb. 24).

The plot centers around Gemma (Allison Williams) a tech professional who becomes caretaker to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after the girl’s parents die in a car accident. Gemma has trouble juggling her newfound parenting role and busy job, so she gifts Cady with an artificially intelligent doll (created by her job) to keep her company.

The doll, voiced by Jenna Davis, starts out nice enough, but things start to backfire when she rebels against Gemma, goes on a rampage and kills several people — including the neighbor’s dog.

Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monton star in the film from Universal Pictures/Blumhouse.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone, from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper and based on a story by Cooper and James Wan. The film is produced by Wan and Jason Blum.

Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are executive producers.

M3GAN is now streaming for free on Peacock

M3GAN is now streaming for free on Peacock . From must-watch movies to hit shows and sporting events, Peacock carries over 80,000 hours of entertainment that you can stream from anywhere on the Peacock app or at Peacocktv.com (use ExpressVPN to stream Peacock from outside the U.S.).

Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming or $9.99 to stream without commercials. The annual plan is $49.99 for Peacock Premium and $99.99 for ad-free streaming, but Peacock is reportedly offering 50% off its annual plans when you enter code “UMRWKXQECB” at checkout.

If you want to own a digital copy of M3GAN , the movie is available on Prime Video and other digital platforms such as VUDU , Google Play and iTunes (click here to buy the M3GAN Blu-ray or DVD).

Watch the trailer for M3GAN below.

