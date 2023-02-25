Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Surprise! You Now Have More Ways to Watch ‘M3GAN’ From Home

By Latifah Muhammad,

6 days ago

After scaring up more than $124 million at the box office, M3GAN is setting her sites on streaming. The horror film about a lifelike doll who goes rogue, which was released to Prime Video and other digital platforms in January, dropped on Peacock on Friday (Feb. 24).

Baseball Is Back: How to Watch MLB Games Online for Free

The plot centers around Gemma (Allison Williams) a tech professional who becomes caretaker to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after the girl’s parents die in a car accident. Gemma has trouble juggling her newfound parenting role and busy job, so she gifts Cady with an artificially intelligent doll (created by her job) to keep her company.

The doll, voiced by Jenna Davis, starts out nice enough, but things start to backfire when she rebels against Gemma, goes on a rampage and kills several people — including the neighbor’s dog.

Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monton star in the film from Universal Pictures/Blumhouse.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone, from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper and based on a story by Cooper and James Wan. The film is produced by Wan and Jason Blum.

This Cozy Teddy Coat Is Beloved by Shoppers & It's Only $54: Where to Buy It Online

Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are executive producers.

‘M3GAN’: How to Stream Online

M3GAN is now streaming for free on Peacock . From must-watch movies to hit shows and sporting events, Peacock carries over 80,000 hours of entertainment that you can stream from anywhere on the Peacock app or at Peacocktv.com (use ExpressVPN to stream Peacock from outside the U.S.).

Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for ad-supported streaming or $9.99 to stream without commercials. The annual plan is $49.99 for Peacock Premium and $99.99 for ad-free streaming, but Peacock is reportedly offering 50% off its annual plans when you enter code “UMRWKXQECB” at checkout.

Peacock $4.99/month Buy Now 1

If you want to own a digital copy of M3GAN , the movie is available on Prime Video and other digital platforms such as VUDU , Google Play and iTunes (click here to buy the M3GAN Blu-ray or DVD).

'M3GAN' on Prime Video $19.99/buy Buy Now 1

Watch the trailer for M3GAN below.

Tom Whitlock, Lyricist Behind 'Top Gun' Hit 'Take My Breath Away,' Dies at 68

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: How to Stream Without Cable
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Polar Bear Not Sweating Getting Frozen Out of ‘Masked Singer’: ‘By Far the Weirdest Thing I’ve Ever Done’
New York City, NY1 day ago
The Weeknd Drops First Live Album, ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Which Was Your Favorite Performance at Billboard Women in Music 2023? Vote!
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New Jersey’s Restless Riovaz Finds His Groove – And He’s Already Eying the Next Thing
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Doechii Rips Through ‘Persuasive’ & ‘Crazy’ at 2023 Billboard Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
TWICE Shines in ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ Performance at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Monologue Interrupted by Fans’ Excited Screams
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy