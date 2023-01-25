ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Long Branch Man Indicted For West Long Branch 2022 Shooting

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said this week. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

