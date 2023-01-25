Mikaela Shiffrin's alpine skiing story has been shaped by her time in Vermont, and now the 27-year-old is adding a new chapter to that historic story.

Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup victory on Kronplatz mountain in Italy on Tuesday and also won a new title: the winningest female alpine skier of all time. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has the most World Cup victories. The record was held by fellow U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn and many titans in the skiing world — including World Cup winners and Olympic medalists — took the opportunity to congratulate Shiffrin in a video shared by the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

Shiffrin spent her teenage years in Vermont skiing at Burke Mountain Academy, a private school that also trains alpine skiing athletes. Even though she is from Vail, Colorado, Vermonters claim her as their own and are basking in her victory . Sugarbush ski resort now features the racer and her achievement on a vinyl wrap that encompasses one of their ski lifts.

Shiffrin didn't wait long to make her record harder for someone else to attain — the next day she achieved her 84th win on the same course . This now puts her very close to beating the men's record of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish skiier who competed in the 1970s and 1980s.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont-trained Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most decorated female skier in history