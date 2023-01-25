ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont-trained Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most decorated female skier in history

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
Mikaela Shiffrin's alpine skiing story has been shaped by her time in Vermont, and now the 27-year-old is adding a new chapter to that historic story.

Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup victory on Kronplatz mountain in Italy on Tuesday and also won a new title: the winningest female alpine skier of all time. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has the most World Cup victories. The record was held by fellow U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn and many titans in the skiing world — including World Cup winners and Olympic medalists — took the opportunity to congratulate Shiffrin in a video shared by the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

Shiffrin spent her teenage years in Vermont skiing at Burke Mountain Academy, a private school that also trains alpine skiing athletes. Even though she is from Vail, Colorado, Vermonters claim her as their own and are basking in her victory . Sugarbush ski resort now features the racer and her achievement on a vinyl wrap that encompasses one of their ski lifts.

Shiffrin didn't wait long to make her record harder for someone else to attain — the next day she achieved her 84th win on the same course . This now puts her very close to beating the men's record of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish skiier who competed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont-trained Mikaela Shiffrin becomes most decorated female skier in history

