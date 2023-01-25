Read full article on original website
Expanding And Creating A New Practice Area
There are many reasons to expand your law firm and add a new practice area. You may notice that your clients need more specialized services, economic changes may warrant a shift in practice areas, you may have a specialty you are passionate about, you may just want to increase revenue, or you might be burned out and simply want to change direction.
Random Acts Of Leadership -- In-House Edition
I am a true believer that anyone can exhibit leadership — regardless of their role or station in life. You don’t need a title or “official” power to exemplify leadership. I especially think so if you are in-house counsel — and not just in the legal department.
ChatGPT Has Pretty Depressing Thoughts About Biglaw And The Billable Hour
For years now, lawyers have been told that the robots were coming for their jobs. Of course, that warning was largely ignored, with many shrugging it off as technobabble nonsense. Come on, let’s be serious. How could a robot replace a lawyer?. Well, now that an artificial intelligence bot...
