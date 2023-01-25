Read full article on original website
Bueno, Doan & Kiprotich Star on Bob Pollock Day 1
Liberty’s opening day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invitational featured a number of impressive performances, Friday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Paola Bueno set a Liberty freshman record in the women’s weight throw (65-2.75), Calli Doan clocked the Lady Flames’ fastest mile since 2002 (4:39.91) and Nicholas Kiprotich won the men’s 5K in 14:47.89.
Flames to Compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for 3rd Straight Year
Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team will compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for the third straight year, beginning on Friday. Liberty (2-1), the No. 4 seed, will take on No. 1 seed and 5th-ranked Kentucky (4-0) in Lexington, Ky. at the Hilary J. Boone Indoor Center on Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will meet either No. 2 seed Notre Dame (4-1) or No. 3 seed Washington (2-0). Notre Dame and Washington play at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Snowboarders, skiers land first-place finishes at USCSA season-opening events in N.C.
Liberty University’s men’s and women’s ski and snowboard teams opened the 2023 USCSA regular season with first-place finishes in six of the eight events — all but second-place showings to the University of Virginia in women’s skiing — in Saturday’s Rail Jam and Sunday’s Slopestyle competitions at Beech Mountain, N.C.
Lady Flames to Host Home Opener Doubleheader Against East Carolina and Longwood
Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Lady Flames tennis team (1-1) is set to face East Carolina (1-1) and Longwood (0-1) for their home opener in a doubleheader on Saturday at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The first match with East Carolina begins at 9 a.m., followed by a contest...
Liberty Falls to No. 1 Seed/No. 5 Kentucky to Open ITA Kickoff Weekend
The No. 4 seed Liberty Flames opened 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend with a loss to the No. 1 seed and No. 5-nationally ranked Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 4-0 Friday afternoon at the UK’s Boone Tennis Center. Liberty falls to 2-2 on the year after facing its second...
MBB Game Day: FGCU
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is second in the country in total three-pointers (250) and third in three-pointers per game (11.4). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 4 in scoring margin (16.8), No. 5 in effective field goal percentage (57.4), No. 6 in scoring defense (57.9) and No. 7 in assists per game (17.8).
Former Flames athlete, three-sport Head Coach Spencer named USA Triathlon’s Olympic Coach of Year
In the nearly five years since moving on from Liberty University, where he coached the Club Sports men’s and women’s triathlon and cycling and men’s swimming teams simultaneously, former Flames triathlete Parker Spencer (’12) has trained the next generation of Team USA triathletes through its Project Podium. On Wednesday, he was rewarded for his efforts by being named USA Triathlon’s 2022 Olympic Coach of the Year.
WBB Game Day: Lipscomb
• Liberty (12-7, 6-2 ASUN) will face an ASUN-leading opponent for the third game in a row on Saturday, when the Lady Flames visit co-leader Lipscomb (13-7, 7-1 ASUN) for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. • The Lady Flames’ last two games have seen them record their first-ever...
Injury to Fricks fuels prayer focus on Liberty’s DI men’s hockey team, campus
Accompanied by Club Sports coaches and support staff, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traveled to Roanoke’s Carilion Clinic as a group on Monday to cover Flames graduate forward Josh Fricks in prayer. Less than three days earlier, Fricks fractured the C-4 and C-5 vertebrae in his lower neck while checking a UNLV player into the boards in the first period of Friday night’s game at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC). He was airlifted to Roanoke before undergoing a five-hour surgery on Saturday morning.
Liberty Dominates Inside, Bests Stetson 74-45 for 5th ASUN Win in Row
Liberty dominated Stetson in the paint and bested the Hatters 74-45 on Thursday evening for their fifth ASUN win in a row. The Flames improve to 17-5 on the year and keep pace at the top of the ASUN standings at 8-1. Liberty owned a 46-22 edge in points in the paint and featured five players in double figures. The Flames’ defense held Stetson to season lows in points (45) and three-point field goals (3) while the Hatters’ offense almost 32 points below its season scoring average (76.8 ppg) coming in. Stetson, who came into the night tied for third in the league at 6-2, falls to 11-9 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN.
Liberty Scores Final 6 Points to Pull Out 71-66 Victory at Austin Peay
For the second game in a row, Liberty’s clutch plays down the stretch enabled the Lady Flames to defeat an ASUN Conference leader. Kennedi Williams’ driving layup with 57 seconds left produced the contest’s 14th lead change and initiated a 6-0 game-ending run as Liberty pulled out a 71-66 win over Austin Peay, Thursday evening at the Winfield Dunn Center.
Doan Earns 3rd Straight USTFCCCA XC All-Academic Team Honor
For the third consecutive season, Liberty All-American Calli Doan has been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division I Women’s Cross Country All-Academic Team. Additionally, both the Flames and Lady Flames were honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for their overall academic success as a program.
Flames Club to Host Football Coaches Meet and Greet
Fresh off the recruiting trail and having completed this year’s football signing class, new Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff will hold a Meet and Greet with Flames Club members, season ticket holders, and fans next week. Following the announcement of their completed 2023 football signing class...
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
WDBJ7.com
EC Glass football coach stepping down after eight years
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg City Schools Release) - E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody has announced his decision to step down from the team after 8 seasons, according to Lynchburg City Schools. E. C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup said, “Coach Woody helped elevate our program and...
Strong third period leads Lady Flames to 4-1 victory over Minot State in first of three-game series
Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA women’s hockey team (19-0-1) returned to form with a 4-1 victory in Thursday night’s first bout in a three-game series against No. 3 Minot State (13-6-2) at the LaHaye Ice Center. This contest was only the third ever between the two squads....
WDBJ7.com
Adam Ward Classic set for February 3-4
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Adam Ward Classic will be held February 3 and 4. The majority of the proceeds will go to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund. “This is a great way to honor Adam Ward’s memory, as well as all of the others who have been touched and affected by his passing,” said Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association Commissioner Jerry Spangler. “I think Adam would be pleased we are doing this through the game of basketball.”
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
