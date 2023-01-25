ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Bueno, Doan & Kiprotich Star on Bob Pollock Day 1

Liberty’s opening day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invitational featured a number of impressive performances, Friday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Paola Bueno set a Liberty freshman record in the women’s weight throw (65-2.75), Calli Doan clocked the Lady Flames’ fastest mile since 2002 (4:39.91) and Nicholas Kiprotich won the men’s 5K in 14:47.89.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames to Compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for 3rd Straight Year

Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team will compete at ITA Kickoff Weekend for the third straight year, beginning on Friday. Liberty (2-1), the No. 4 seed, will take on No. 1 seed and 5th-ranked Kentucky (4-0) in Lexington, Ky. at the Hilary J. Boone Indoor Center on Friday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will meet either No. 2 seed Notre Dame (4-1) or No. 3 seed Washington (2-0). Notre Dame and Washington play at 5 p.m. on Friday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

MBB Game Day: FGCU

LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty is second in the country in total three-pointers (250) and third in three-pointers per game (11.4). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 4 in scoring margin (16.8), No. 5 in effective field goal percentage (57.4), No. 6 in scoring defense (57.9) and No. 7 in assists per game (17.8).
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Former Flames athlete, three-sport Head Coach Spencer named USA Triathlon’s Olympic Coach of Year

In the nearly five years since moving on from Liberty University, where he coached the Club Sports men’s and women’s triathlon and cycling and men’s swimming teams simultaneously, former Flames triathlete Parker Spencer (’12) has trained the next generation of Team USA triathletes through its Project Podium. On Wednesday, he was rewarded for his efforts by being named USA Triathlon’s 2022 Olympic Coach of the Year.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

WBB Game Day: Lipscomb

• Liberty (12-7, 6-2 ASUN) will face an ASUN-leading opponent for the third game in a row on Saturday, when the Lady Flames visit co-leader Lipscomb (13-7, 7-1 ASUN) for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. • The Lady Flames’ last two games have seen them record their first-ever...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Injury to Fricks fuels prayer focus on Liberty’s DI men’s hockey team, campus

Accompanied by Club Sports coaches and support staff, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traveled to Roanoke’s Carilion Clinic as a group on Monday to cover Flames graduate forward Josh Fricks in prayer. Less than three days earlier, Fricks fractured the C-4 and C-5 vertebrae in his lower neck while checking a UNLV player into the boards in the first period of Friday night’s game at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC). He was airlifted to Roanoke before undergoing a five-hour surgery on Saturday morning.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Dominates Inside, Bests Stetson 74-45 for 5th ASUN Win in Row

Liberty dominated Stetson in the paint and bested the Hatters 74-45 on Thursday evening for their fifth ASUN win in a row. The Flames improve to 17-5 on the year and keep pace at the top of the ASUN standings at 8-1. Liberty owned a 46-22 edge in points in the paint and featured five players in double figures. The Flames’ defense held Stetson to season lows in points (45) and three-point field goals (3) while the Hatters’ offense almost 32 points below its season scoring average (76.8 ppg) coming in. Stetson, who came into the night tied for third in the league at 6-2, falls to 11-9 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Scores Final 6 Points to Pull Out 71-66 Victory at Austin Peay

For the second game in a row, Liberty’s clutch plays down the stretch enabled the Lady Flames to defeat an ASUN Conference leader. Kennedi Williams’ driving layup with 57 seconds left produced the contest’s 14th lead change and initiated a 6-0 game-ending run as Liberty pulled out a 71-66 win over Austin Peay, Thursday evening at the Winfield Dunn Center.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Doan Earns 3rd Straight USTFCCCA XC All-Academic Team Honor

For the third consecutive season, Liberty All-American Calli Doan has been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division I Women’s Cross Country All-Academic Team. Additionally, both the Flames and Lady Flames were honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for their overall academic success as a program.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames Club to Host Football Coaches Meet and Greet

Fresh off the recruiting trail and having completed this year’s football signing class, new Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff will hold a Meet and Greet with Flames Club members, season ticket holders, and fans next week. Following the announcement of their completed 2023 football signing class...
WDBJ7.com

EC Glass football coach stepping down after eight years

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg City Schools Release) - E. C. Glass High School Head Football Coach Jeff Woody has announced his decision to step down from the team after 8 seasons, according to Lynchburg City Schools. E. C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup said, “Coach Woody helped elevate our program and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Adam Ward Classic set for February 3-4

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Adam Ward Classic will be held February 3 and 4. The majority of the proceeds will go to the Adam Ward Scholarship Fund. “This is a great way to honor Adam Ward’s memory, as well as all of the others who have been touched and affected by his passing,” said Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association Commissioner Jerry Spangler. “I think Adam would be pleased we are doing this through the game of basketball.”
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Casino dealer training starts in February

Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA

