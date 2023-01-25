Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO