Read full article on original website
Related
Rock Creek hosts Lady Raiders in battle of ranked Manhattan-area schools
As the month of January winds to a close, two ranked Manhattan area rivals will square off on Friday night when the #3 Wamego girls travel to St. George to take on #10 Rock Creek. Both teams have high aspirations as we head into the home stretch of the season,...
Red Raiders travel to Rock Creek for future league preview
With things heating up heading into the final month of the regular season, the Rock Creek Mustangs will welcome in Wamego for a Manhattan-area showdown on Friday night. The Red Raiders will come into this contest at 9-4 while Rock Creek enters at 7-5, each looking to strengthen their position ahead of sub-state in late February.
Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
2024 OT Ryan Howard commits to Kansas State
On Friday night, Kansas State landed its third commitment in the class of 2024 when Ryan Howard, brother of Kansas State breakout star quarterback Will, announced his pledge to the Wildcats. After recruiting him for over two years, Conor Riley gained his second pledge along the offensive line very early...
When will K-State’s football schedule be released?
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Fans are asking more questions about the 2023 Kansas State football schedule. Typically, the schedule is released by now. This year, Big 12 teams have not released their full schedules. K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor provided some clarity in a video K-State Athletics released on Friday. “There are just a lot of things […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State
In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
Kansas State Collegian
Sandstorm returns — but do students understand the significance?
At the Kansas State basketball game against Texas Tech University this past Saturday, Darude’s “Sandstorm” was played for the first time this season. It was met with both screams and confused faces as older students and alumni cheered wildly for the song and younger students just tried to figure out what was going on.
Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer
Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
Kansas State Collegian
Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire
Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State hoops is using existing uniforms well, but keep going old school
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball program inherited its current sets of uniforms from the previous staff, but the Wildcats are making good use of them. Tang will surely want to make some future changes, but Fitz has some suggestions, starting with going with old-school, classic looks in every color of uniforms the program wants to use.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’
EMPORIA — House Minority Leader Vic Miller regaled members of the Emporia State University student government Thursday with tales of his early 1970s escapades on campus — while lamenting the school’s elimination of tenured staff and programs last year. He pointed to himself and his Republican counterpart, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, as examples of accomplished […] The post Emporia State University graduate encourages student leaders, laments school’s ‘debacle’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
WIBW
Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness. The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0