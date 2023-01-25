ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zaha Hadid Architects Helped Design a Superyacht for the Royal Family—But It Was Never Built

By Katherine McLaughlin
architecturaldigest.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

£250m design for King Charles’ scrapped superyacht unveiled

The £250m design for King Charles’ superyacht that was scrapped last year has been unveiled.Plans for the 125-metre Royal Yacht Britannia were previously confidential but have now been published by London-based firm Vitruvius Yachts.The superyacht was initially set to sail by 2025, but in October last year it was reported chancellor Jeremy Hunt was planning on scrapping the plans as part of a package of spending cuts.The concept for the yacht – initially put forward by Boris Johnson - was described as being a “celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit...
Talker

$308M yacht design for King Charles revealed

The yacht has been described as a "celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit for a king." The post $308M yacht design for King Charles revealed appeared first on Talker.
Robb Report

London’s Newest Office Tower Was Built Entirely From Timber

Not only is the Black & White Building making headlines as the tallest timber office tower in London, it’s also one of the most sustainable.   The Office Group’s (TOG) new six-story workspace has officially opened its doors in Shoreditch, and it swaps traditional construction materials with beech, pine and spruce wood. Designed by the UK’s Waugh Thistleton Architects, this marks TOG’s first project out of 50 to be built from the ground up. While the foundation utilizes concrete, the rest of the framework is made up of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In comparison to using steel, iron...
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama

Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
shefinds

Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles

There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
netflixjunkie.com

“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy