Zaha Hadid Architects Helped Design a Superyacht for the Royal Family—But It Was Never Built

Read full article on original website
Related
£250m design for King Charles’ scrapped superyacht unveiled
The £250m design for King Charles’ superyacht that was scrapped last year has been unveiled.Plans for the 125-metre Royal Yacht Britannia were previously confidential but have now been published by London-based firm Vitruvius Yachts.The superyacht was initially set to sail by 2025, but in October last year it was reported chancellor Jeremy Hunt was planning on scrapping the plans as part of a package of spending cuts.The concept for the yacht – initially put forward by Boris Johnson - was described as being a “celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit...
$308M yacht design for King Charles revealed
The yacht has been described as a "celebration of British society and technology in a vessel designed for the people but fit for a king." The post $308M yacht design for King Charles revealed appeared first on Talker.
CNBC
Beyoncé, a $100k-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
I visited the Royal Yacht Britannia, the royal family's luxurious private cruise ship known as a 'floating palace.' Take a look inside.
The Royal Yacht Britannia was the royal family's private yacht from 1953 to 1997. The luxurious cruise ship is now a public museum.
London’s Newest Office Tower Was Built Entirely From Timber
Not only is the Black & White Building making headlines as the tallest timber office tower in London, it’s also one of the most sustainable. The Office Group’s (TOG) new six-story workspace has officially opened its doors in Shoreditch, and it swaps traditional construction materials with beech, pine and spruce wood. Designed by the UK’s Waugh Thistleton Architects, this marks TOG’s first project out of 50 to be built from the ground up. While the foundation utilizes concrete, the rest of the framework is made up of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In comparison to using steel, iron...
These are the richest models in the world
GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama
Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles
There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Now Americans Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Lose Their Titles
U.S. views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles have swung dramatically in just over a month, exclusive polling for Newsweek shows.
Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
netflixjunkie.com
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement
Royal fans are reacting to a resurfaced clip of the look Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave Meghan Markle in church just before the duchess stepped down from royal duties.
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed
It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Comments / 0