Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dead Space vs The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Comparison
The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.
IGN
Hitman World of Assassination - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for an overview of Hitman World of Assassination, showcasing the new Freelancer game mode, story mode, 21 sandbox locations, and more. Hitman 3 has become Hitman World of Assassination, which also includes access to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 through the existing Access Pass system, all via a free upgrade for current Hitman 3 owners.
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
IGN
They Wait in the Dark - Official Trailer
Amy (McGuire) and her adopted son Adrian (McGee) are on the run from Amy’s abusive ex-girlfriend, Judith (Winkel). Desperate to stay hidden, they take refuge in the abandoned farmhouse of Amy’s family outside her Kansas hometown. Soon, though, a supernatural force from Amy’s dark past begins haunting Adrian. With the vengeful Judith in pursuit, Amy and Adrian find themselves locked in a showdown between the threats both outside and in.
IGN
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
IGN
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Search and Rescue (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Search and Rescue (Chapter 8) and do the Comms Array puzzle before defeating the Leviathan Remnant. 16:40 - Audio Log (Mayday) 17:23 - Find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG. 20:10 - Fix Comms Array puzzle. 30:40 - Text Log (The Comms Relay...
IGN
Agent Davenport
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Davenport in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Davenport is located inside Club Hölle on Level 0. You can find him roaming around this floor...
IGN
Pricey Shoots
Pricey Shoots are an account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A Pricey Shoot can be obtained from a Shoot Patch in Master Rank quests and expeditions. Pricey Shoots can be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. They are exclusive to the Shrine Ruins locale and can be obtained from the Unique Item: Shoot Patch.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
What To Expect From The Last of Us Season 2 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’ve got confirmation that season 2 of The Last of Us is indeed happening over at HBO. The series premiered with 22 million viewers watching domestically, with both old and new fans buzzing about the series across social media. We’ve already heard both Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann mention in interviews about how they don’t plan on extending #TLoU series beyond the games based on #TheLastofUs, which gave hints that at least another season was on the horizon on #HBO. In other entertainment news, the new Shazam trailer might reveal a whole lot more than anticipated from the latest DC superhero outing. And speaking of returning, Tobey Maguire says he’d love to return as Spider-Man, again.
IGN
Redemption Reapers: Hands-On Preview
We played Redemption Reapers for the first time and enjoyed a lot of what we checked out. It's a new medieval tactics game which some bloody action and excellent voice acting. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Valheim Update: Upcoming Patch Details
Another juicy patch is incoming for Valheim at the start of 2023, not only promising some more Mistlands balance fixes, but a dozen other bug fixes and adjustments that are bound to make your Valheim player experience more enjoyable. While the full patch notes nor the date for the next...
IGN
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Winter Season 2023)
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Redfall: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s official: Redfall is set to release for Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2. It’s a vampire-themed first-person shooter made by Arkane Austin, the same team that made Prey and the Dishonored games. Redfall is available to preorder now (see it at Amazon). The rollout is...
IGN
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Research and Event Guide
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
IGN
Attachments
Attachments is the first chapter in Forspoken. This chapter serves as an introduction to the main character, Aflre "Frey" Holland, and basic mechanics to get you started. This step-by-step walkthrough will guide you to complete every task as you help Frey get her life back on track. Spoiler Warning. This...
Comments / 0