IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
The Xbox Direct Delivered the Optimism Xbox Fans Have Waited For
I went at Microsoft pretty hard for the company’s baffling no-show at December’s massive Game Awards event. As such, it’s only fair I give them credit where credit is due: its first-ever Developer_Direct – aka Xbox Direct for those of us who don’t have the patience to type that damn underscore every single time – was a success. The 40-minute broadcast wisely mimicked the hostless format that Nintendo pioneered and Sony smartly stole, and as a result we saw five games, got four release dates, and perhaps most of all, took away some optimism for the months to come.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Search and Rescue (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Search and Rescue (Chapter 8) and do the Comms Array puzzle before defeating the Leviathan Remnant. 16:40 - Audio Log (Mayday) 17:23 - Find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG. 20:10 - Fix Comms Array puzzle. 30:40 - Text Log (The Comms Relay...
IGN
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer on Activision Blizzard Takeover: 'It's Been a Learning Experience for Me'
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer admits that Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been a learning experience, but he remains confident in it going through. Speaking with IGN, Spencer said he "didn't know anything" about this type of acquisition when it was announced in January 2022, but having undergone the process and having conversations with key players, he's more confident now than he was last year.
IGN
Redfall: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s official: Redfall is set to release for Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2. It’s a vampire-themed first-person shooter made by Arkane Austin, the same team that made Prey and the Dishonored games. Redfall is available to preorder now (see it at Amazon). The rollout is...
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
IGN
Redemption Reapers: Hands-On Preview
We played Redemption Reapers for the first time and enjoyed a lot of what we checked out. It's a new medieval tactics game which some bloody action and excellent voice acting. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
IGN
Dead Space vs The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Comparison
The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Electric Cup Team
The Electric Cup joins Pokemon Go's Battle League for a brief time, allowing you access to unique and high-value rewards. But which Pokemon are best to bring into the fight?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Pokemon will work best in the Electric Cup format within Pokemon Go.
IGN
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Research and Event Guide
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
IGN
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
What To Expect From The Last of Us Season 2 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’ve got confirmation that season 2 of The Last of Us is indeed happening over at HBO. The series premiered with 22 million viewers watching domestically, with both old and new fans buzzing about the series across social media. We’ve already heard both Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann mention in interviews about how they don’t plan on extending #TLoU series beyond the games based on #TheLastofUs, which gave hints that at least another season was on the horizon on #HBO. In other entertainment news, the new Shazam trailer might reveal a whole lot more than anticipated from the latest DC superhero outing. And speaking of returning, Tobey Maguire says he’d love to return as Spider-Man, again.
IGN
How to Get More Iron, Steel, and Silver
In Fire Emblem Engage, there are various materials and ingredients you can claim to build up your team's resources. The most prominent items to find are different types of metal materials, and can be used to purchase everything from weapon upgrades to cosmetic clothing. This page contains information on how to get more types of iron, steel, and silver to help in base management.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Dead Space: 21 Minutes of Max Settings PC Gameplay in 4K 60FPS (RTX 4090)
The long-awaited Dead Space remake is finally here, and if you're looking to see the game at it's absolute best, then this video is for you. For this video, we installed the game on a high-end gaming PC and cranked up every setting we possibly could the absolute highest it would good. We think the result speak for themselves, Dead Space is a very pretty game. Check out our PC specifications below!
IGN
Escape from Tarkov Patch Notes Jan 26th
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the latest balance changes as part of the January 26th 2023 Patch Notes for Escape from Tarkov. As noted via a tweet from Battlestate Games official Twitter account, the following changes have been implemented into Escape from Tarkov:
IGN
Welcome to Goodland - Official Release Date Trailer
Welcome to Goodland is a gripping strategy and adventure game. Players will find themselves in a small, peaceful town where they must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering. Climb the ranks and gain power, but also answer whether humanity can be maintained in this cutthroat world. Welcome to Goodland is launching on April 28 for PC.
