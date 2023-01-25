Glu Hospitality to Open Food, Beer, and Cocktail Hall in Brewerytown This Spring

Glu Hospitality continues its city-wide expansion plans with news of a giant new food and drink destination in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. Brewerytown Food Hall will open at 1363 N. 31st Street this spring with a 9,500 square ft. food, beer, and cocktail hall that will feature offerings from seven Glu restaurants and eateries.

“Glu Hospitality is proud to announce our plans to open Brewerytown Food Fall at The Lofts at Brewerytown – just doors down from the new Bagels and Co. Brewerytown,” said Glu Hospitality COO Derek Gibbons – who operates Glu with business partner Tim Lu – in a statement. “We want Brewerytown Food Hall to be a gathering place for the community. The neighborhood is growing fast with new families, new neighbors, and new foodies, but the dining options have been slower to catch up. With this food hall concept, we will bring food and drink from seven other concepts we have around the city – with menus for every taste and a variety of diverse cuisines.”

The expansive two-level, indoor-outdoor space will feature seating for nearly 300 patrons, plus live entertainment, three main bars, a lounge, a 40-person private event space, a 60-person outdoor elevated deck and patio, arcade with old-school games, and televisions for sports viewing.

From the kitchen and bars, look for signature dishes and drinks from Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, 1225 Raw, Leda’s Cocktail Lounge, Tiny’s Burger Joint and Hunnies Crispy Chicken.

Meanwhile, at the bar, look for the largest beer program Glu will feature to date, with 24 draft selections and three dozen other selections by can and bottle. The cocktail list will spotlight the award-winning cocktails from Leda’s Cocktail Lounge in Midtown Village. For wine lovers, look for around 10-12 selections by the glass and 12-15 selections by the bottle.

When Brewerytown initially opens it will offer dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch, with opening hours Monday to Friday, from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00am to 10:00pm, including weekend brunch from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

However, hours and services will expand as the weather gets nicer and an adjacent outdoor patio and deck open for the warmer season.

Brewerytown Food Hall is a major milestone in Glu’s expansion and larger plans for the Philadelphia region. Step one was pivoting to food-focused concepts, and step two was creating a place to celebrate them all by bringing a food destination and hall to life.

Glu Hospitality owners Tim Lu and Derek Gibbons entered the pandemic with a handful of entertainment concepts focusing on nightlife, dancing and entertainment. During the pandemic, Glu has pivoted to food-focused concepts that include some of the city’s most notable new restaurants, bagel and coffee shops, ghost kitchens and family-friendly concepts. Since 2020, Glu has opened Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, Omakase by Yanaga, Leda’s Cocktail Lounge, Bagels and Co. Northern Liberties, Bagels and Co. Fishtown, Anejo Philadelphia, Hunnies Crispy Chicken and Tiny’s Burger Joint, with at least nine new eateries still to open – including The Peabody at Temple Campus and several new concepts yet to be announced. After numerous local and national accolades for their pandemic pivots, Glu will see a major dream realized by bringing signature dishes from at least seven of their concepts to one space for a celebration of food, drink, cocktails, music, and vibes – in one of Philly’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods.

Gibbons continued, “We walked into the space and immediately said this would be the perfect spot for a food hall. While the former tenants Flying Fish and Hops Brewerytown didn’t design the space for this purpose, the layout was perfect with two floors, plus a private event space and room for games and a lounge. Customers could come enjoy a selection of foods from one unified menu with QR ordering at tables, with wait service. The three bars, private event space, entrance lounge, and gaming area are perfect for a food hall feel that encourages the community to come together, interact and feel comfortable. We want to create a new breed of food hall that celebrates our food and drink concepts while offering unique aesthetics. We also want to serve the needs of the quickly evolving neighborhood. Brewerytown Food Hall aims to bring people together, showcase a menu for all tastes to make everyone in a dining party happy, while serving as a place for a casual beer and sports game, a date night out, games with friends, regular meals out with the family, and private events and parties.”

*This article was edited from a press release courtesy of Aversa PR

Photo: Official

