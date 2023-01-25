ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American studies rejection

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggEXI_0kR8LVRv00

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said Wednesday that three Florida high school students are ready to file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his rejection of an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies pilot program in the state.

“Will we let Governor DeSantis or anybody exterminate Black history in the classrooms across America?” Crump asked at a press conference in the Florida Senate. “What this really is about is saying you cannot exterminate us. You cannot exterminate our culture and you can never exterminate the value of our children to this world.”

Wednesday’s announcement was to “give DeSantis notice” that should he not allow the course to be run in classrooms, three students — Elijah Edwards, Victoria McQueen and Juliette Heckman — will be the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit against him.

“Stealing the right for students to gather knowledge on a history that many want to know about because it’s a political agenda goes to show that some don’t want this — the horrors this country has done to African Americans — to finally come to light,” McQueen said.

“Also, when students learn ‘all the basics,’ students learn just enough to get by, but don’t have to consider the trauma that will forever be engraved in this country’s history,” she added. “My Floridian classmates and I are being deprived by not getting this course, and we feel that we should be able to make the decision of whether or not to take a[n] Advanced Placement African American history.”

In addition to the three students, Crump was joined by Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D); Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers; Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Dianne Hart, state Sen. Shevrin Jones (D); and David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition.

“By rejecting the African American history pilot program, Ron DeSantis clearly demonstrated he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong,” said Driskell. “He is undermining the rights of parents and students to make the best decisions for themselves. He wants to say that I don’t belong. He wants to say you don’t belong.”

The Florida Department of Education sent a lette r to the College Board , which administers the AP exams, earlier this month saying that “the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

The department’s key concerns with the course included the topics of intersectionality, Black Queer Studies, the Black Lives Matter movement, Black Feminist Literary Thought, the reparations movement and the Black Study and Black Struggle in the 21st Century.

Key readings by Kimberlé Crenshaw, the “founder” of intersectionality, Angela Davis, a “self-avowed Communist and Marxist,” Roderick Ferguson, Leslie Kay Jones, bell hooks and Robin D.G. Kelley also were reportedly cause for concern.

Despite backlash from across the country , DeSantis, who is said to be considering a 2024 White House bid, this week defended the decision , saying at a press conference the state wants “education, not indoctrination.”

But according to attorney Craig Whisenhunt, in 2010 a Republican-led government in Arizona similarly tried to limit Mexican American studies courses in the state before a federal court disallowed the policy.

“The government doesn’t get to entangle itself in the education of students when it comes to a point of view,” Whisenhunt said. “There are equal protections under the law, and this effort by the governor disproportionately affects only some. There are protections to content-oriented speech, and this only intends to limit some content: the content that applies to African American studies and African American students’ histories, our Black communities.”

The College Board told The Hill on Wednesday that it will release an updated version to the AP course as part of ongoing revisions to the program.

Though the statement did not specify what spurred the changes, DeSantis’s office has taken credit for the change.

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis’ principled stand for education over identity politics, the College Board will be revising the course for the entire nation,” said press secretary Bryan Griffin on Twitter Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 905

John Bullock
3d ago

The amount of people that don't know why he stopped it shows people can't read or they wait for their favorite media outlet to tell them how to feel.

Reply(149)
194
Catfishmike
2d ago

DeSantis is trying to get the wokeness out of schools in Florida and have proper history taught the proper way good, bad or indifferent. Anyone who doesn't understand that watches too much MSM.

Reply(54)
109
Jerry Reed
2d ago

when it's manipulating children and college kids are still kids .. it's a racial power grab to put blame onto children for the past. and that carries it's own racism agenda. the students are not to blame for Africa's tribal ways of selling off other tribes.

Reply(12)
43
Related
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Illinois governor slams DeSantis’s decision to block AP course

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has warned the College Board that his state will reject a revised Advanced Placement African American studies course “designed to appease extremists like the Florida Governor and his allies.” “Illinois expects any AP course offered on African American Studies to include a factual accounting of history, including the role played by…
ILLINOIS STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most applicants; Wyoming the fewest

The Biden administration released state-by-state data on Friday breaking down who applied for President Biden’s student debt relief program last year.  While the program that would give millions of Americans up to $20,000 in student debt relief is being challenged before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration broke down the data of those who seek…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary calendar in New Hampshire speech

Former President Trump criticized the Democratic Party’s efforts to change up their primary calendar and boot New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation primary spot during an appearance in the Granite State on Saturday. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” Trump said at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Utah bans gender-affirming care for minors

Utah has become the first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for minors as Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a bill Saturday to restrict their access to puberty blockers, hormones and surgical procedures.  Cox said in a statement announcing his signature that legislation that affects minors necessitates “careful consideration and deliberation.” He said the…
UTAH STATE
cbs12.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Federal judge blocks California misinformation law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.”  A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

864K+
Followers
94K+
Post
613M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy