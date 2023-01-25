Federal authorities investigate Snapchat over alleged social media drug deals

Snap Inc., the Santa Monica-based company behind Snapchat, is under investigation by federal authorities probing the possible use of the social media platform in the sale of fentanyl-laced pills.

According to the report by Bloomberg, FBI agents and U.S. Justice Department attorneys are focusing on fentanyl poisoning cases in which drug sales were arranged on the Snapchat platform. The probe includes interviews with parents of children who have died from overdoses, and investigators are

trying to access the victims' social media accounts to identify the drug suppliers.

Federal authorities declined to comment publicly, but Bloomberg cited sources who said Snapchat records obtained through subpoenas showed that teens using the platform thought they were buying prescription pills, but what they received were either drugs laced with fentanyl, or pure fentanyl, a synthetic deadly opioid.

The company says it has made significant operational improvements to detect and remove drug dealers from the platform and works closely with law enforcement and other groups in raising awareness of drug issues, fentanyl and counterfeit pills.

Snap representatives released the following statement, saying the company is "committed to doing our part to fight the national fentanyl poisoning crisis, which includes using cutting-edge technology to help us

proactively find and shut down drug dealers' accounts."

"We block search results for drug-related terms, redirecting Snapchatters to resources from experts about the dangers of fentanyl," the representative said. "We continually expand our support for law enforcement

investigations, helping them bring dealers to justice, and we work closely with experts to share patterns of dealers' activities across platforms to more quickly identify and stop illegal behavior. We will continue to do everything we can to tackle this epidemic, including by working with other tech companies, public health agencies, law enforcement, families and nonprofits."