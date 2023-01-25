ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naansense Planning Even More Chicagoland Sites

By Joey Reams
What Now Chicago
What Now Chicago
 3 days ago

Naansense , the Chicago-based Indian restaurant currently found in Chicago’s Loop, is getting ready to open a new location in Naperville .

Previously, What Now Chicago reported on Naansense reopening in a new location at 176 N. Franklin Street after having to close its original two sites during the pandmic. The company also announced plans to open a new location in Oakbrook last summer. Now, more details have surfaced. First, the Oakbrook location, at 1715 W. 22nd Street, and the Naperville site on Ogden Avenue , near Naperville Road in the Costco parking lot, are both expected to open in the Summer of 2023 .

This isn’t the only plans for co-owners Hiran Patel and Viral Patel . The two are also expecting to open new locations in Schaumburg and Glenview sometime in 2024 , according to Chicago Business Journal . When these four new locations open, customers can expect a variety of Indian classics such as curries, chaat, Indian snack foods, sliders, thalis, and specialty Indian cocktails.

“Naansense is a representation of mine and Viral’s childhood growing up Indian in Chicago in the ’90s,” Hiran Patel said in a statement. “Our new suburban locations will have a more expansive menu than what NaanSense has done before, and I’m so pumped to share it.”

This is a huge accomplishment for the two longtime friends, who closed their original locations on Wells and Clinston Streets in 2020. A combination of the pandemic and both leases ending caused the duo to take a break from the brick-and-mortar and focus on family meals and meal kits available for order and delivery. Now Naansense has offically reopened in the loop and will greatly expand in the coming years.

Photo: Official


