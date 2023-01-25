February programs at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in February:

Museum Tours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. will be African American Inventors. In telling the story of the U.S., creativity and innovation are central themes. During this shortpresentation, a ranger will detail some of the notable people of color that made incredible advancements and inventions.Feb. 5 at 11 a.m., will be All About Artillery. Oftentimes referred to as the "King of Battle," artillery has long been a vital part of warfare. This short talk willdiscuss the importance of artillery in the Atlanta Campaign and some of the major advancements made in the field.Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. will be "Shaping Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln Before his Presidency." In recognition of Abraham Lincoln’s 214th birthday, this program discusses Lincoln prior to his presidency and what shaped the 16th President of the United States of America. This program will be held at the Visitor Center patio.Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. will be Life of a Soldier. Life for the average Civil War soldier was anything but easy. Long marches, bad food and terrible battlefield conditions made this a rough life for the young men in the Union and Confederate armies. This short and interactive ranger program details the lives of these soldiers during the Atlanta Campaign.Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. will be the Guided Mountain Top Hike. This ranger-led hike will take participants roughly 1 mile up to the peak of Big Kennesaw Mountain. Along the way, they can learn about the flora and fauna of the area and the history that shapes it from pre-history, through Civil War and on to today. The hike is semi-strenuous so bring water and good shoes.Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. will be the Assault Trail History Hike. On June 27, 1864, nearly 9,000 Union soldiers made a historic charge into what they believed would be death or capture. Follow in the footsteps of these brave men as this ranger-guided tour explores the heaviest area of fighting during the battle. The hike will begin at the Activity Area 3 parking lot and end at the Illinois Monument.

For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0, or visit www.nps.gov/kemo .