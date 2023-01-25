Read full article on original website
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man throws rocks at fire truck, screams over dispatch radio
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to […]
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Buys 100-Foot Aerial Ladder Truck
OPELIKA — Sutphen Corp. has delivered a SL 100 aerial ladder quint to Opelika Fire Department that will replace a 25-year old rear-mount aerial platform, which will be held in reserve. Shane Boyd, Opelika’s chief, says the department went with a midmount straight stick quint for reasons of maneuverability....
WSFA
MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WTVM
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including interference with government property. On January 25 at 5:21 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1281 Youngs Mill Road, along with the Troup County Fire Department.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 01/25/23: Persistence solved the case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a case we followed for 11 years, the case of a missing girl found dead, whose identity was unknown. Police and forensics experts never gave up on the 6-year-old girl they called Baby Jane Doe, even when the clues were almost non-existent. The Opelika...
WSFA
Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman in East Alabama has filed a lawsuit after she and others - including an 82 year old woman - were arrested for failing to pay their trash bills. Tonight we talked to the woman’s attorney and the Mayor of Valley, where those arrests were made, about the legality of it all.
Mother shares pain of learning her daughter is ‘Baby Jane Doe’ in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since officers with the Opelika Police Department identified her daughter as “Baby Jane Doe” who went unidentified for years until last week. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. […]
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn
Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
