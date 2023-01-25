ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Buys 100-Foot Aerial Ladder Truck

OPELIKA — Sutphen Corp. has delivered a SL 100 aerial ladder quint to Opelika Fire Department that will replace a 25-year old rear-mount aerial platform, which will be held in reserve. Shane Boyd, Opelika’s chief, says the department went with a midmount straight stick quint for reasons of maneuverability....
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 01/25/23: Persistence solved the case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a case we followed for 11 years, the case of a missing girl found dead, whose identity was unknown. Police and forensics experts never gave up on the 6-year-old girl they called Baby Jane Doe, even when the clues were almost non-existent. The Opelika...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama woman suing after being arrested for failure to pay trash fee

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman in East Alabama has filed a lawsuit after she and others - including an 82 year old woman - were arrested for failing to pay their trash bills. Tonight we talked to the woman’s attorney and the Mayor of Valley, where those arrests were made, about the legality of it all.
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn

Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy