Congressman David Scott announces winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s 13th District

Congressman David Scott announced the finalists of the 2022 inaugural Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s 13th District.

The first-place finalists will be invited to the House of Code in Washington, D.C., where they will have the opportunity to meet with other coders and program participants from across the country. Additionally, the app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

“Congratulations to our finalists in the inaugural Congressional App Challenge for Georgia’s 13th District,” Scott said. “This competition was an excellent opportunity for students to engage with their peers and showcase their talents in coding and computer programming. The skillsets demonstrated by all of our dedicated participants will be sought after in the workforce, and I am glad to see so many of our exceptional students right here in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District utilizing their STEM education.”

The First Place Finalists are Shriya Chakraborti and Phillip Abraham of 11th graders at Elite Scholars Academy.

Their App Submission was “Wishi.” The app was designed to be a Discord bot that hosts several games and can be played with commands native to the Discord application. Games include Rock-Paper scissors, Riddles, Jokes and Truth or Dare. The app was designed using the programming language Python. According to the team, the app was inspired by online socialization, as they wanted to create a way to meet new people, start conversations and remove potential awkwardness.

To watch a video tutorial of "Wishi," visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-iyvKEXfEc .

The Second Place Finalist is Daniel Anyanwoke an 11th grader at South Cobb High School.

Anyanwoke's App Submission was “Easy Reader.” The app was designed to be a browser attachment that applies “Dark Mode” to any website and aims to aid online reading. The app was designed using the programming language JavaScript (web). According to the designer, the app was inspired by the amount of time people spent looking at screens during the pandemic and their interest in making online reading easier and more accessible.

To watch a video tutorial of "Easy Reader," visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eAkttjISQQ .

The Congressional App Challenge is designed to encourage youth participation in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields by providing middle and high school students with the opportunity to create their own digital application. The program also aims to emphasize the inclusion of students from communities that are underrepresented in the technology industry.

For more information, visit www.DavidScott.House.gov .