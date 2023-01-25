ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Congressman David Scott announces winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s 13th District

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Congressman David Scott announced the finalists of the 2022 inaugural Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s 13th District.

The first-place finalists will be invited to the House of Code in Washington, D.C., where they will have the opportunity to meet with other coders and program participants from across the country. Additionally, the app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

“Congratulations to our finalists in the inaugural Congressional App Challenge for Georgia’s 13th District,” Scott said. “This competition was an excellent opportunity for students to engage with their peers and showcase their talents in coding and computer programming. The skillsets demonstrated by all of our dedicated participants will be sought after in the workforce, and I am glad to see so many of our exceptional students right here in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District utilizing their STEM education.”

The First Place Finalists are Shriya Chakraborti and Phillip Abraham of 11th graders at Elite Scholars Academy.

Their App Submission was “Wishi.” The app was designed to be a Discord bot that hosts several games and can be played with commands native to the Discord application. Games include Rock-Paper scissors, Riddles, Jokes and Truth or Dare. The app was designed using the programming language Python. According to the team, the app was inspired by online socialization, as they wanted to create a way to meet new people, start conversations and remove potential awkwardness.

To watch a video tutorial of "Wishi," visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-iyvKEXfEc .

The Second Place Finalist is Daniel Anyanwoke an 11th grader at South Cobb High School.

Anyanwoke's App Submission was “Easy Reader.” The app was designed to be a browser attachment that applies “Dark Mode” to any website and aims to aid online reading. The app was designed using the programming language JavaScript (web). According to the designer, the app was inspired by the amount of time people spent looking at screens during the pandemic and their interest in making online reading easier and more accessible.

To watch a video tutorial of "Easy Reader," visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eAkttjISQQ .

The Congressional App Challenge is designed to encourage youth participation in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields by providing middle and high school students with the opportunity to create their own digital application. The program also aims to emphasize the inclusion of students from communities that are underrepresented in the technology industry.

For more information, visit www.DavidScott.House.gov .

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia House committee OKs ‘alternative’ contracting for road and bridge projects

ATLANTA – A bill tweaking a transportation project contracting option Georgia lawmakers authorized in 2021 will likely be among the first to hit the floor of either legislative chamber in a slow-moving start to the 2023 session. The House Transportation Committee passed the bill unanimously on Thursday and sent it on to the Rules Committee, which will decide when to put in on the House floor. The General Assembly passed...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Ron DeSantis advisers preparing for 2024 presidential run: report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is actively preparing for a possible presidential run, according to a report. Advisers to the 44-year-old Republican have already identified multiple potential hires for a 2024 bid in integral early primary states like New Hampshire and Iowa, a source with knowledge of the plans told The Washington Post. The GOP source said that Phil Cox and Generra Peck, who were both key members of DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign, are actively involved in ongoing talks about 2024. Cox, a former executive for the Republican Governors Association who has worked on hundreds of political campaigns, and Peck, DeSantis’ 2022 campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Award-winning chef, author encourages exploration of roots in lecture at Kennesaw State

For renowned chef, culinary historian and writer Michael Twitty, living at the intersection of multiple identities provides an opportunity to educate - and his medium is food. The James Beard Award-winning author and longtime Hebrew educator spoke Jan. 26 on living as a queer, African American Jew during the 10-year anniversary of Kennesaw State University’s inaugural Paul and Beverly Radow Lecture Series on Jewish Life. His message to each person in the crowd at KSU’s Stillwell Theatre was to live fully in their identity and...
KENNESAW, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy