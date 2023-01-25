ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WKMI

Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”

I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo’s Five Best ‘Comfort Food’ Spots On A Wintery Day

As winter FINALLY starts to peek out across Michigan (sans a couple early snowstorms and a blizzard), people are starting to finally hunker down and dig in for the winter, and nothing soothes the soul better than good, old-fashioned comfort food. Seriously, there's nothing better than a solid Grilled Cheese...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card

If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.7 WITL

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street ID’d

Teen found fatally shot in East Grand Rapids street …. GR nonprofits help students with disabilities create …. Some students with cognitive disabilities got a chance to flex their creative muscles by shooting their own movies. (Jan. 26, 2023) Valentine’s 5K Dash coming to Kentwood. ‘Thank you’: Theo &...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

WKMI

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

