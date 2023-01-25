ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento gang police officers uncover several pounds of illegal drugs and gun during traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

ARDEN-ARCADE -- A traffic stop near Arden Fair Mall on Tuesday resulted in police seizing a variety of illegal narcotics believed to be for sale and an illegal "ghost gun."

On Tuesday, Sacramento Police Department's North Gang Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle leaving the area of Arden Fair Mall. They say the vehicle was stopped due to "multiple code violations," but didn't go into detail on specific violations.

During the stop, officers say they found evidence of criminal activity that led them to search the vehicle, which allegedly had a loaded, homemade handgun or "ghost gun", over 5,700 narcotic pills, approximately 2.8 pounds of cocaine, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, police say.

Police believe the drugs were going to be sold illegally. The suspect was subsequently arrested; no additional information about the identity of the suspect or the charges they are facing has been released.

