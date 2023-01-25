Read full article on original website
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,900
One of our Most Popular Floorplans! Step into the Light-flooded Foyer and feel right at Home. Open Concept with Spacious Great Room, Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island Open to Both Dining Area & Great Room. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Owner’s Suite on Main Level Features Trey Ceilings and an Abundance of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Hers Vanities with Spacious Walk-in Closet. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on Main Level. Explore the Upstairs featuring Large Open Media Room, ideal for 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closet Space. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. An Absolute Must-See!
Making the Grade: The Flying Biscuit Café
Many changes have come about in education in the last few decades. One class that has fallen by the wayside is home economics, or “home ec.” When Mike and I taught at Long Cane Middle School in LaGrange, Georgia, home ec was an exploratory or elective class until about 2003.
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Auburn Residents Invited to Get Involved
AUBURN — The city of Auburn is again offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government in the form of two academies — the Public Safety Academy and the Citizens’ Academy. Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of...
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
