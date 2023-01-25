Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVZ
Five Chinese citizens were killed in Half Moon Bay shooting, consulate says
Five of the seven people killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings in California were Chinese citizens, China’s consulate in San Francisco said Thursday. The consulate strongly condemned the killings, which took place in the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, and sent its condolences to the victims’ families.
KTVZ
NBC Bay Area News: Suspect in Northern California farm shootings reportedly confesses, claims he was not in his right mind
Chunli Zhao, the farmworker accused of carrying out two shootings on farms in Northern California earlier this week, admitted to killing seven people and injuring one other, NBC Bay Area News reported. Monday’s mass killings stunned the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, becoming the deadliest attack in San Mateo...
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
KTVZ
A brutal beating. Cries for his mom. 23-minute delay in aid. Here are the key revelations from the Tyre Nichols police videos
The newly released videos of Tyre Nichols’ police beating captured the brutality that his family and authorities had already foreshadowed: He was punched and kicked while being restrained. He pleaded to go home and repeatedly yelled for his mom. And after the beating, while Nichols lay slumped and motionless...
KTVZ
The 10 most dangerous cars in the US
A blue Honda Accord sits in a car dealership. Technologies like anti-lock brakes and regular crash testing have brought vehicle safety far forward compared to previous decades. But, despite all these advances, accidents still happen, and people die as a result. It’s a sobering fact that every car shopper should consider when looking for a new ride. With this in mind, CoPilot explores the most dangerous cars. It’s an effort that starts with looking at what vehicles are the most involved in fatal crashes.
KTVZ
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack...
KTVZ
Colorado wildlife camera accidentally captures hundreds of adorable ‘bear selfies’
A wildlife camera in Boulder, Colorado, captured about 400 “bear selfies” after a curious black bear started investigating the camera. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks posted a few of the charming snaps on Twitter Monday. “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor...
Comments / 0