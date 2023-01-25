ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

WGA Awards nominations: Who’s in, who’s out, who wasn’t eligible?

By Paul Sheehan
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0oOv_0kR8HUQM00

Don’t look for four of the 10 Oscar nominees for screenplay (the original scripts for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Triangle of Sadness” plus the adaptations of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Living” ) on the list of 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 25. They didn’t qualify for consideration under the guild’s guidelines or those of its international partners.

The Original Screenplay frontrunner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is in contention for this guild award as are two of its Oscar rivals: “The Fabelmans” and “Tar.” The WGA race is rounded out by the scripts for “The Menu” and “Nope.”

Likewise our predicted winner for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars — “Women Talking” — is vying for this award too. It faces off against a pair of Oscar nominees — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” — plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.”

With so many screenplays ineligible with the guild it isn’t surprising that over the past 13 years only 85 of the WGA Awards nominees have numbered among the 130 screenplays that reaped Academy Awards bids. The 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards will be presented on March 5, which is two days before the end of final voting for the Oscars.

See a full list of nominees in all three film categories below:

Original Screenplay
“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans”
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“The Menu”
Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy

“Nope”
Written by Jordan Peele

“Tár”
Written by Todd Field

Adapted Screenplay
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler
Based on the Marvel comics

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Written by Rian Johnson

“She Said”
Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book “She Said” by Kantor and Twohey

“Top Gun: Maverick”
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

“Women Talking”
Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Based upon the book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay
“2nd Chance”
Written by Ramin Bahrani

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”
Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester

“Last Flight Home”
Written by Ondi Timoner

“Moonage Daydream”
Written by Brett Morgen

“¡Viva Maestro!”
Written by Theodore Braun

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
GoldDerby

BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations

The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
EW.com

2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list

Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
EW.com

The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations

And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
MISSOURI STATE
AFP

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 
Looper

The 2023 Oscars Best Actress Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

On March 12 of this year, a new lead actress will be anointed by the Academy Awards as the very best of the bunch, and until then, we can only speculate about which performance from 2022 will be celebrated. The Best Actress race this year is particularly stacked, which makes sense considering that last year was pretty solid overall when it came to film, and five talented women will duke it out soon to see who takes home that little gold dude.
tvinsider.com

Razzies 2023 Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Blonde,’ Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson & More

The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations. “[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said...
Popculture

Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
GoldDerby

How to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations online live stream

One of the most competitive awards seasons in recent memory will hit its final stages on Tuesday morning with the announcement of the 2023 Oscar nominations. On Tuesday, January 24, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce 2023 Oscar nominees in 23 categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations online live stream and everything else to know about the 95th annual Academy Awards nominations announcement. How to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations online The 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will be live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy