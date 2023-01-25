Read full article on original website
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says sprained ankle is ‘probably better than I expected’ ahead of AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes says his sprained ankle is "probably better than I expected" as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
Damar Hamlin makes first video comments since cardiac arrest: 'Direct example of God using me'
Just about four weeks since going into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first comments on camera.
NFL fines Jaguars' Arden Key for roughing the passer on QB Chad Henne, not Patrick Mahomes tackle
Jaguars linebacker Arden Key was fined by the NFL for a quarterback hit in last week's playoff game, but it wasn't for the tackle that resulted in Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster says Bengals have always been a ‘rah-rah team’ but ‘back it up’
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said ahead of their matchup Sunday that the Cincinnati Bengals have always been a "rah-rah team," but they "back it up."
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Alabama's Nick Saban rejected 2 players who were searching for $1.3 million combined in NIL money: report
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team lost a top recruit and a starter due to hefty requests for NIL money, head coach Nick Saban reportedly said.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Tyre Nichols' brother awaits fate of 5 officers involved in beating: 'I hope they die'
The brother of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, said he hopes the officers involved in the incident 'die.'
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
The last words of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father and photographer, can be heard on bodycam footage released Friday by the Memphis Police Department.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’
A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.
‘Satanic golden medusa’ abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked: ‘Monstrosity’
The "Now" statue placed atop a New York City courthouse was slammed by Twitter users who compared the art piece to demons, aliens, and sci-fi characters.
Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend indicted in Alabama for kidnapping resulting in her death
Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of slain Florida mother Cassie Carli, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Alabama on a new kidnapping resulting death charge.
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
