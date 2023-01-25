ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

She is 100% right. Men, pretending to be women, telling real women what a woman is defined as....what in the world is going on??

Walt Crazier
3d ago

females fought hard for their rights in the last half of a century. now men who feel that they are women are taking away from their struggles. trans are not females so stop trying to push them off their rights.

Shawn Webb
2d ago

at least when a woman looks in the mirror she's looking back at a real woman not some delusional man that thinks he's a woman or vice versa

