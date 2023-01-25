A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO