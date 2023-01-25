ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Weight-loss surgery could lower risk for death

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

It's well known that obesity fuels an increase in a person's risk for other chronic health conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekmfh_0kR8Gp5O00
Researchers who followed patients for up to 40 years after they had one of four types of weight-loss surgery found they had significant reductions in death rates from all causes compared to obese patients who did not have surgery. Photo by TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

Now, a new study shows that weight-loss surgery could set that person's health, and longevity, on a different path.

Utah researchers who followed patients for up to 40 years after they had one of four types of weight-loss (bariatric) surgery found they had significant reductions in death rates from all causes compared to obese patients who did not have surgery.

All-cause death for both men and women was 16% lower. For heart disease, it was 29% lower. For cancer, deaths dropped by 43%, and it was down a full 72% for diabetes.

"The take-home message is that people are generally long-term going to have improved health in those areas," said lead study author Ted Adams . He's an adjunct professor in internal medicine and an adjunct associate professor in nutrition and integrative physiology at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Unfortunately, his team also unearthed some important negative outcomes.

Death rates from chronic liver disease in patients who had bariatric surgery were 83% higher, when compared to patients who didn't have the surgery.

Patients who had the surgery also had a 2.4 times higher risk for suicide, though that effect was seen primarily in younger people, ages 18 to 34.

Although the researchers in this study didn't look at data on pre-surgical behavior or substance use, these issues have been reported in other studies, Adams noted.

For liver disease, it is possible this happens because weight-loss surgery changes how alcohol is absorbed by the body, Adams noted.

In terms of increased suicide risk, the study noted that younger patients may need more aggressive pre-surgery screening for psychological issues and follow-up after surgery.

The four procedures included in the study were Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Researchers used data from the Utah Population database that included nearly 22,000 patients, matching those with bariatric surgery and those without it.

Patients who had bariatric surgery had done so between 1982 and 2018 and were identified through three large bariatric surgery practices in Salt Lake City, as well as at the University of Utah and Intermountain Healthcare.

This study did not assess quality-of-life measures, Adams said, but "if you have less disease, you'd think your quality of health would be better. To the extent, you can equate reduced clinical disease with improved quality of life, I think that's generally a pretty safe step or jump to take."

Researchers said the results may increase interest in weight-loss surgery.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Obesity .

Dr. Angela Fitch , president of the Obesity Medicine Association, said though the research is focused on bariatric surgery, what it may really be showing is the impact of reducing overall weight by more than 20%.

"What surgery has provided us for many years is the ability for patients to maintain and sustain a greater than 20% weight reduction," said Fitch, who was not involved in the study. "The outcome data for a long time have shown some of these things, but this is just much more definitively putting it in a nicer sort of box, so to speak, and looking at it much longer-term."

That is a goal that can't be reached by most patients through other methods. Only about 5% of obese people can sustain a 20% weight loss with lifestyle interventions such as exercising more, eating better and getting good sleeping, Fitch said.

"I think what's most exciting too is certainly not only the cardiovascular risk reduction, but the cancer risk reduction," she said.

"Yet there's this huge stigma in the world [that] if you have [weight-loss] surgery, you're taking the easy road and you're cheating the system," Fitch said.

The findings on suicide suggest that some patients need more support and there should be a discussion on whether surgery is right for that person based on his or her mental health history, she added.

In terms of liver damage, it's possible some patients are turning to alcohol for comfort, rather than food, Fitch said.

For some patients, surgery is the only viable treatment for obesity because insurance may not cover weight-loss medications, Fitch noted.

"I think it confirms that surgery for obesity treatment is the most effective tool we have today to cause a risk reduction of mortality from these other diseases, that in the long run, having surgery is beneficial and we should probably have it sooner rather than later to prevent some of these other complications," she said.

And for younger weight-loss surgery patients, "we really have to be mindful and support them emotionally and their mental health so that we can help them understand some of those challenges that might come up over time," Fitch added.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on obesity .

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HealthDay

Your Weight Could Alter Vitamin D's Effect on Health

People who are overweight or obese might not reap the benefits of vitamin D supplements. Researchers can only theorize why heavier folks might absorb vitamin D differently. Taking larger doses of the "sunshine vitamin" is not recommended. TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D is widely promoted for...
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy