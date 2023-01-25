‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are anticipating big drama during season 13 of the Bravo series. As the Gorga family issues continue to take center stage, Melissa Gorga has pledged to viewers she and her husband Joe, Teresa Giudice ‘s brother, “don’t hold back.”

Season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ promises more drama than ever before between the Gorga family

Per a Bravo press release , the series’ first episode of the season is supersized at 75 minutes. Returning for season 13 are housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

The women are joined by new cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

This season fans will watch as Teresa plans her fairytale wedding to Louie Ruelas . However, her relationship with Joe and Melissa is on shaky ground, so her wedding plans could hit some bumps.

Melissa and Joe’s relationship with Teresa have hit an all-time low. After numerous failed attempts at reconciliation, the Gorgas face having to let their relationship with Teresa temporarily go amidst the wedding drama.

‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga says she and Joe Gorga ‘don’t hold back’ this season

Melissa said that this season, she will open up to some of her castmates but this will only lead to more heartbreak for the mother of three. She said to Bravo’s Daily Dish , “There’s other cast members that you’re gonna see this season that I get close to, that I open up to, that I let in again and really truly try.”

“And once again, I get slapped in my face,” she revealed.

However, Melissa said she plans on standing up for herself as the season progresses. She admits she and her husband Joe “put on our big-girl panties” and were “done taking the bull****.”

“You’ll see that from Joe and I both,” she added. “We don’t hold back this season. We speak our minds.”

Will the couple and Teresa mend their broken family ties?

On the January 12 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast , the reality star spoke about season 13’s trailer. The couple spoke about how upset they were to hear Teresa say that it was Melissa who wanted to keep her and her sibling apart.

Teresa said during season 12, “[Melissa]’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish.” In response, Melissa said, “Like, really? What I wanted? Or what someone has created and literally placed in our hands?”

Melissa shared it was a “joke” for her to hear her sister-in-law speak about her and Joe in that manner.

However she said, “It’s such a joke to me to hear those words. She shared that the current situation was “opposite of what I’ve always wanted and what I’ve always tried to do: move forward and forgive.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey begins Jan. 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST on Bravo.